Manchester tech firm expands it’s education team following business boost

Accredited IT specialists, Sync, have onboarded six new members to its dedicated education team over the last twelve months.

Sync is an Apple Authorised Education Specialist, supporting schools, colleges and Universities across the UK in the adoption of technology in the classroom. Sync’s work aids organisations in creating bespoke solutions for schools and educators alike, enabling them to enhance workflows and provide equitable outcomes for students.

Among the six new recruits is Benji Rogers, who has taken the role of Higher Education Lead. Benji has extensive experience in the sector, and was recognised as a ‘Distinguished Educator’ by Apple in 2015.

Natalie Smith has also joined the Sync team as Regional Education Manager. In her previous role, Natalie was Education Lead at one of the UK’s largest independent technology retailers.

Other appointments within the team have gone to Alan Doyle, Dan Gilchrist, and Charlie Place – Sync’s newest Education Consultants. Extended reach across the UK is just one of the benefits the expanded team brings to Sync, alongside a wealth of experience within the sector. The organisation recently announced over £1 billion in Apple sales over the last six years, and they are keen to double-down on their efforts in education.

Also joining the ranks of Sync’s education team is Apple Professional Learning Specialist, Paul Tullock. Paul’s role includes the provision of specialist training to schools on how best to utilise the technology at their disposal.

The expansion of its specialist education team comes after a plethora of new contract wins and will enable Sync to expand its reach across the country, connecting with more schools and aiding each by helping to realise digital strategy goals.

One such project is Oasis Horizons, which involved the deployment of over 38,000 devices to staff and students across the Oasis Community Learning Trust. Spanning Primary, Secondary and Sixth Form education, it saw essential tech distributed to students and staff across 56 Academies throughout the UK.

Tom Crump, Head of Sales at Sync, said:

‘The work we do with schools is fundamental to our specialist offer here at Sync. Growing the team means that we can expand the reach we already have in the Education sector.

‘The impact of the new members of the team has already made itself apparent with the number of new framework wins in the education sector over the past few months. With this in mind, we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2023 will bring with our expanding team.’

Sync has supported more than 7,000 Schools and Multi Academy Trusts across the UK over the last 30 years and was recently awarded a place on the Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC) framework for Software Licences & Associated Services for Academies and Schools, a contract geared towards aiding educational institutions across the UK in the acquisition of software. Through this, along with a larger team, Sync has the opportunity to ensure educational institutions up and down the country have clear access to IT training and support.

Head of Operations at Sync, Scott Bordoni added:

‘We’re really looking forward to working with our newest members, who are already making a significant difference in the education team. We are delighted to see Sync able to expand our reach and help more schools.’

The full list of new appointments includes:

Alan Doyle – Education Consultant

Dan Gilchrist – Education Consultant

Charlie Place – Education Consultant

Benji Rogers – Higher Education Lead

Natalie Smith – Regional Education Manager

Paul Tullock – Apple Professional Learning Specialist

