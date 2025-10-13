Mandate PR Joins Forces with Buckinghamshire College Group to Empower Future Communicators 

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to welcome Mandate PR as our newest Cornerstone Employer for our Marketing T Level programme, marking the beginning of a dynamic partnership aimed at empowering students with real-world industry experience. This announcement coincides with T Level Week 2025 (13th – 17th October), a national celebration of technical education and the transformative impact of T Levels.

As a Cornerstone Employer, Mandate PR will work closely with the College to support our students by sharing industry insights, expertise and opportunities. This exciting collaboration will see Mandate PR provide work experience placements, enabling students to develop their professional skills and gain valuable real-world exposure.

Members of the Mandate PR team will also visit us on campus to deliver engaging masterclasses and guest lectures, offering students a first-hand look at the fast-paced world of public relations and communications.

This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to nurturing future talent and ensuring students are equipped with the confidence, creativity and practical experience needed to succeed in the modern workplace.

Tracey Matthews, Vice Principal – Commercial & Partnerships at Buckinghamshire College Group, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mandate PR as a Cornerstone Employer for our Marketing T Level. Their commitment ensures that students gain the skills and insights needed to thrive in the fast-evolving world of communications. By offering industry placements not only in Marketing but also in Business, Mandate PR is giving our students an exceptional opportunity to experience the energy and creativity of a leading PR agency. This partnership exemplifies how employers can play a transformative role in preparing young people for successful careers.”

The partnership will play an important role in shaping the future of our T Level Marketing course, ensuring the curriculum remains relevant and closely aligned to the needs of employers in the creative and communications sector.

Georgie Sears, Campaign and Engagement Lead at Mandate PR, added:

“We are delighted to be joining Buckinghamshire College Group as a Cornerstone Employer. We are passionate about supporting the next generation of talent. Providing young people with industry experience is a vital way to develop skills and build future careers. This aligns strongly with our company values around giving back to our local communities. We are looking forward to developing a long and fruitful relationship with the College.”

This partnership not only strengthens Buckinghamshire College Group’s network of Cornerstone Employers but also reinforces our commitment to preparing students for successful careers. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on our students’ futures.