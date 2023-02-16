Marfa makes her mark on international stage

A City of Westminster College student has started 2023 in style with more gymnastic success — and this time in Europe!

Marfa Ekimova, who is currently in her second year of study for an NCFE Level 3 Diploma/Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity, achieved a stunning silver medal overall at the recent Elegance Cup event in Calais, France.

Coached by Villy Antonova and Rachel Ennis, the West London Gymnastics club member impressed judges at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament to rank third in the Hoop, Ball and Clubs discipline and eventually take the runners-up prize overall in the Seniors category.

Last year, Marfa was crowned senior British rhythmic champion at the championships held at the Telford International Centre. She has done a tremendous job of balancing both her impressive career in rhythmic gymnastics and her studies, achieving great success in both.

Max Maalimey, Curriculum Manager for Sport of the City of Westminster College, said:

“Marfa Ekimova has continued her excellent performances in National and International competitions in 2023.

“Marfa is a source of immense pride and inspiration for the teachers and students of City of Westminster College, Sports Department.

“We will continue to support Marfa and all of our elite student athletes at CWC to excel in national and international competitions as we have always done.”

