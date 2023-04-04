Masterclass from Bronwen Lewis Hit a High Note With Students

Students from Neath College had an amazing masterclass with singer/songwriter Bronwen Lewis recently.

Supported learners such as young carers and target students were able to talk to Bronwen about her career to date, ask questions about the songwriting process and even had the opportunity to write and perform their very own ‘Health and Wellbeing Anthem’.

Bronwen a Singer/Songwriter from Neath was a former contestant on The Voice, receiving international acclaim when she brought Welsh pop sensation Tom Jones to tears during one of her performances in 2013. A year later, she sang the theme song ‘Bread and Roses’ in the BAFTA award-winning film ‘Pride’.

During the lockdown, Bronwen went on to gain a huge fan base when she performed over 45 concerts, virtually, from her home studio. Her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language, also went viral, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views, and receiving coverage on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James. Most recently she has joined BBC Radio Wales to host her very own show!

It wasn’t just Supported learners who had the chance to learn from Bronwen, she also performed during the lunchtime break open to everyone at Neath College. The event was Funded by our Higher Education department.

Vicky Burroughs, head of the Creative, Visual and Performing Arts was delighted to welcome Bronwen to the College and said:

“We were really excited about welcoming Bronwen to the College and the students were looking forward to meeting the Welsh star and performer.

Masterclasses allow students to learn from industry professionals, Bronwen gave an insightful workshop about the technical side of the industry as well as the performance side.

Working with the students to write and perform their own song really was a truly unique experience and a day the students will never forget!’’

Published in