Mayor to attend Bolton’s innovative educational hub as it continues to make its mark as it prepares for their official opening week

Bolton’s employment rates are on the increase thanks to organisations who recognise the region needs a boost in employment opportunities through learning and development paths. One business who sees it as their mission to raise the number of individuals in work is Qube Learning, a leading national recruitment and training solutions provider, who believes the city’s potential has yet to be fully revealed and is passionate about showcasing the local talent that goes unseen.

The official opening of Qube Learning’s Kick Start Centre in Bolton’s city centre will run from the 15th May for a week-long event with live recruitment sessions for exciting roles within well-known national brands, representatives from household names there to talk to young people, student forum sessions and an abundance of prizes to be won from laptops to high street vouchers!

Situated on Knowsley Street, the centre aims to make it easier to access further education services and is open to anyone looking for training to help gain employment, or to train in new skills to aid progression, within their existing job role through Apprenticeships and Traineeships. The Kick Start Centre is a place designed to facilitate people who wish to work in a vocational capacity, over the age of 16, with or without traditional qualifications, from anywhere in the city. The location is a comfortable setting for young individuals to network and find the support they require, whether it be after GCSEs, moving up the ladder, or if they have lost direction or faith in their abilities because of effects of the global pandemic.

Paul Taylor, Head of Pre-Employment at Qube Learning, said: ‘Our business is a fierce driver of employment opportunities across the country, and we work hard to open the doors to those who may not conventionally get a chance because of gold standard expectations. The centre provides a opportunity for individuals who are unsure of what their professional future looks like and want to gain more control and make positive decisions that could result in considerable success not only through work but in a personal scope life too.

With a less conventional way into learning, while gaining relevant exposure in certain industries, the viable routes such as Traineeships and Apprenticeships, with which we have seen so many successes, can assist in moulding a future that some individuals never thought possible. We are a welcoming team at the centre; we work closely with the Student and the Employer, to ensure it is a fluid journey that creates constructive change, for all those involved’.

The Bolton Kick Start Centre consists of a large reception area, two meeting rooms downstairs, and three interview spaces upstairs, and comes equipped with a kitchen area and disabled access. There will be a drop-in basis for those over the age of 16, anytime, without needing an appointment.

Qube Learning is a proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider that works with hundreds of Employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of Students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, through Qube Vision and eLearning, either as a Student or an Employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

