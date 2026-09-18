Skills for Every Future: Connecting Young People with the UK’s Workforce Needs  

The UK will need hundreds of thousands of new construction workers in the coming years to meet demand for housing, infrastructure and clean energy projects. At the same time, the sector is facing a growing demographic challenge: the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) reports that around 35% of UK construction workers are aged over 50. As experienced workers move closer to retirement, the need to build a stronger pipeline of new talent is becoming increasingly urgent.

Consider a young person leaving school with an interest in design, engineering or problem-solving. They may not realise that those strengths could lead to a career managing major building projects, installing low-carbon technologies or helping shape the communities of the future. Too often, the connection between education and these opportunities remains unclear.

The demands placed on the UK workforce are changing rapidly, creating need for new skills across not only construction, but engineering, health, technology and green industries. Yet too many young people struggle to see a clear pathway from education into these opportunities while employers report difficulties finding employees with the right technical skills.

WorldSkills UK and Pearson: championing youth skills development

This is why initiatives such as WorldSkills UK matter. They showcase the talent, determination and expertise of young people across the UK, while highlighting the value of technical and vocational excellence. Through partnerships across education and industry, they help inspire the next generation and strengthen the pathways that connect learning with opportunity.

Pearson is proud to support that mission, championing the skills pathways that learners and employers need. Events such as these are particularly relevant with recent proposals by Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, placing greater emphasis on helping young people gain earlier exposure to technical learning and stronger connections with employers and local labour markets.

Helping young people navigate a changing labour market

With the UK youth unemployment rate currently at 16.2%, almost one million young people between the ages of 16 to 24 are not in education, employment, or training, according to the government’s recent “Young people and work: interim report”.

At the same time, rapid technological change, (including the adoption of AI), is reshaping entry-level work. While this can increase productivity, it’s also changing the routes through which many young people gain experience, build confidence and progress into long-term careers.

The latest Pearson School & College Report reinforces this picture. It shows that learners and educators want education to feel more practical, relevant and connected to future careers.

Three findings stand out:

A recognised skills gap: 59% of schoolteachers and 71% of college tutors say today’s education system does not equip learners with the skills they need to thrive.

59% of schoolteachers and 71% of college tutors say today’s education system does not equip learners with the skills they need to thrive. Demand for practical learning: 65% of college students want more practical or work-related content, while 34% of school students want more hands-on learning options.

65% of college students want more practical or work-related content, while 34% of school students want more hands-on learning options. Strong awareness of BTECs: 75% of Year 10 and 11 students and 81% of college students are familiar with BTECs as qualification options.

Skills gaps across essential industries

According to the Access Group, the UK faces a severe vocational skills gap, with one in three vacancies in construction, engineering, and manufacturing proving difficult to fill. Demand for skilled workers, from bricklayers, plumbers and electricians to welders, maintenance technicians, health workers and green energy specialists, continues to outstrip supply. These shortages are putting pressure on the industries the UK relies on for housing, infrastructure, innovation and green growth. As the construction industry example highlighted, the pipeline of new talent is not keeping pace. Apprenticeship demand in this sector is reported to exceed supply by three to one, leaving critical gaps as experienced workers leave the labour market.

Turning skills demand into opportunities for young people

Helping young people connect what they learn in the classroom with opportunities in key industries and local communities is essential both for individual progression and for the wider economy. High-quality vocational and technical qualifications can play a central role in that, giving learners the knowledge, practical skills and confidence to take their next step. At their best, these routes do more than prepare young people for a single job. They open doors to further study, apprenticeships and employment, while helping learners understand where their skills can take them. In a labour market being reshaped by AI, digitalisation and growing demand for technical expertise, vocational education can provide a strong foundation for future careers.

As the qualifications landscape evolves, reform must keep that connection between learning, progression and opportunity at its heart. Qualifications are strongest when their purpose is clear, learners understand where they can lead, and achievement provides a trusted signal to educators, employers and higher education. Reform should therefore protect informed choice and credible progression across further study, apprenticeships and employment, while ensuring assessment reflects what learners need to know, understand and be able to do.

As we celebrate our WorldSkills Olympians next week, we should recognise what they represent: young people building the expertise, confidence and ambition the UK needs for the future. Their achievements show the power of high-quality skills pathways in opening up opportunity for individuals while strengthening the workforce and supporting the economy.

By Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director at Pearson Qualifications