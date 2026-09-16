100,000 placements is a welcome start. Who helps young people get to day one?

In thirty-five years working in careers guidance, I have watched a good many youth employment schemes launched with fanfare. Some worked. Most ran into difficulty at the same point, and it was rarely the offer itself. It was everything surrounding it.

More than 40 retailers, working with the Department for Work and Pensions and the British Retail Consortium have committed to creating up to 100,000 placements for 18- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training over the next three years. The initiative, aptly named Opening Shift, involves Marks & Spencer, John Lewis Partnership, Asda, Tesco, Greggs, Currys and Costa Coffee, among others. Placements run from two to four weeks. Participants keep their universal credit, each recruit is offered a workplace buddy, and everyone is guaranteed an interview at the end. Work coaches within DWP act as the gateway. Just over 11,300 places have already been pledged.

This is a genuinely constructive move, and Business Leader Marc Bolland’s taskforce deserves credit for the speed with which it has brought large employers to the table.

The context is stark. Alan Milburn’s review warns that around a million young people are currently NEET, a figure that could reach 1.25 million within five years without intervention, and that six in ten of them have never held a job at all. That points to an urgent need for better careers guidance, starting early and continuing on a lifelong basis.

Three things I would want to see

Reach. Jobcentres are the stated access route. Yet a significant proportion of young people who are NEET are not claiming, not registered and not in contact with any service at all. If the front door to the scheme is a jobcentre, we should be honest that it will not open for everyone who needs it. Reaching those furthest from the system means meeting them where they already are, at a time when they are ready to ask.

Readiness. Two to four weeks is a short window. A young person who has never worked needs support before day one, not only during it. What should they expect? What does the role actually involve? How do they talk about themselves at the interview stage? Without that groundwork support, a placement can end up confirming a young person’s doubts rather than dissolving them.

What happens next. A guaranteed interview is not a guaranteed job. Where does a young person turn when the placement ends and no vacancy follows? Without a continuing route into careers information, advice and guidance, we risk sending people back to the start of the cycle with a slightly improved CV and fresh disappointment.

Partners are the solution

At CareerChatUK we have spent six years building curated careers chatbot technology for precisely this gap. CiCi 2, released this summer with the support of an Innovate UK Growth Catalyst award, is not a generic chatbot repurposed for careers. It offers curated careers information and advice designed to professional bodies Code of Ethics, available whenever and wherever a young person is ready to ask, in more than 50 languages. It carries real-time labour market information, a built-in safeguarding alert system, and an intelligence dashboard that shows partners how their cohorts are actually using it.

It also offers a warm handover to a qualified human adviser at the point where the conversation needs one. AI first where it helps, humans in the loop when needed. That principle sits at the heart of our SECURE framework, co-developed with Dr Chris Percy: Safety, Evolution, Complementarity, User-centredness, Reliability, Explicitness.

For retailers, DWP partners, combined authorities and providers now preparing to deliver Opening Shift at scale, this is an existing, evidence-tested layer of support that can sit around the placement rather than something that has to be built from scratch. It works before the placement, during it, and afterwards.

The infrastructure exists and there is real scope to build on it together.

No one should be alone in their search for meaningful learning and work.

By Associate Professor Deirdre Hughes, CiCi and founder of DMH Associates