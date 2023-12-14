Mayor tours James Watt College and gains insight into students’ futures

James Watt College, part of BMet, had the opportunity to showcase their facilities and work to West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, this week via an informative campus tour.

The special gathering enabled students and staff from different areas of the curriculum to talk with the mayor about their courses and the career pathways available through the college.

Directors in the college’s specialist areas of engineering, construction, media & games and health & social care directed the in-depth tour with BMet Vice Principal – External Development, Suzie Branch-Haddow.

The mayor also visited the college’s charitable Christmas Fayre, which was put on by Foundation Learning students. Here he learned about the college’s wider educational needs and disabilities support for students from college tutors.

James Watt College is part of BMet and offers vocational courses, apprenticeships, as well as HE and access courses.

The college is a diverse and vibrant community, that plays an integral part in people’s future careers, be that school leavers taking the first tentative steps into the world of work or adults wanting to boost their careers through training and development.

During the visit, the mayor commended the college for its continued commitment to supporting people across the region, by preparing students for employment and filling the local skills gap.

Suzie Branch-Haddow said:

“It was a good opportunity to welcome the mayor to our bustling college, which plays a key role in supporting our community to find the right pathways that will lead to their desired careers and goals.

“As a college, we are fully set on raising aspirations and improving life chances for young people and adults in Birmingham and its borders and the visit from Andy Street was a fantastic way to share our plans for the future.

“The mayor and his office are champions of giving people in the region the right skills to progress and it was brilliant to showcase the work of our students and all we are doing to help our students realise their future ambitions.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands had a rewarding time during his visit to James Watt College.

After his time at the college, he said:

“Colleges across the West Midlands play a critical role in our skills plan, helping local people get the skills they need to secure the quality, well-paid jobs of the future.

“It was therefore great to visit James Watt College to see their work first-hand, and I look forward to continuing to work with the BMet team moving forward.”

