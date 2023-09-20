Merrist Wood student climbs to the top of the tree winning national Arboriculture award

Merrist Wood College and University Centre celebrates yet another extraordinary student achievement by announcing that Arboriculture learner, Kinga Chudziak, has been named best Student of the Year– a prestigious award given by the Arboriculture Association seeking to recognise the passion and drive of students taking their first steps.

The Arboricultural Association is the leading organisation in the UK for tree care professionals with over 3000 members in the UK and around the world and announced Kinga as the winner of the award during a prize-winning ceremony at its annual conference at The University of Warwick this week.

Seventeen-year-old Kinga said of her achievement:

“I am thrilled and delighted to have won this award. I was really surprised when I found out. As I start my career, this will really help my CV to stand out from the rest and I hope it gives me a boost when it comes to getting my first full time job!”

Kinga’s nominating tutor and Faculty Manager at Merrist Wood College, Richard Cant, said:

“I am immensely proud of Kinga, who has proven to be an exceptional student. She has excellent practical skills and academic understanding.

“Kinga has been focused solely on becoming a tree surgeon since attending one of our open events, and has proved her ability by going on to gain distinction grades in all her assignments.

“We are all thrilled that her hard work, enthusiasm and determination to excel in her subject has been recognised by our leading trade organisation, The Arboricultural Association, by awarding her this unique accolade. It is thoroughly deserved.

“I am certain that Kinga has a bright future waiting for her in the Arb sector and we look forward to seeing her career take off when she has finished her studies with us.”

Kinga has also made a real impact at her work experience placement, Farnham based 1st Call Trees Ltd.Managing Director, John Benson, said:

“From her first day on placement with us, Kinga has shown a passion and enthusiasm for the industry that seems to be getting stronger every day.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Kinga will be an excellent Arborist, we are all extremely proud of her and wish her every success for the future.”

