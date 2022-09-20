Metaverse in Education

By Dr Neelam Parmar, Director of Digital Learning and Education, AISL Harrow Schools
The metaverse has generated a lot of buzz and as educators, we know that not all buzz is relevant in our learning spaces. Yet, the article A Whole New World: Education meets the Metaverse highlights new innovations taking shape and we know that an idea can sometimes grow from being a vision to something much greater, particularly if there is enough support to make it into a reality. The way the world has moved in the last two years, this could transpire more quickly than we can imagine.
From one educator to another, what is it about the metaverse that is so exciting? What is its potential within the context of learning in education and can the metaverse afford high value content and quality rich learning experiences for our students within virtual and augmented reality? Moreover, how accessible is to replace the dreaded Teams and Zooms fatigue?
What is the metaverse?
The Metaverse, as defined by Mark Zuckerburg Facebook, is where the physical and digital worlds come together; where individuals take the form as avatars, to interact at work and play. This can include all sorts of immersive virtual and spatial representations such as an online office, live concert or even a shopping mall with AI generated wearable technologies. All this sounds rather exciting but quite frankly, how does this translate in offering new learning gains for our students?
Put simply, the Metaverse is a 3D, fully immersive, global, interconnected, and real-time online spatial event which connects the physical world with possible AR and VR learning experiences. While it is not expected that the Metaverse will replace classroom traditional teaching and learning or even live video conferencing in its entirety, there is potential to integrate the metaverse as an interactive space for students to collaborate, communicate and connect with one another.
How does it work?
Having studied the Metaverse solutions at the UK Bett Show and then again with external providers with a view to explore further for the AISL Harrow Schools group, it appears there are two types of immersive learning solutions; one in which there is a level playing field for all users to access the virtual space via the internet and the second option in which a VR headset is required to capture bespoke AR and VR experiences.
It is rather important to know the difference between these two options as there is a significant reduction of an immersive experience in one type over another. Sadly to say, while we would all like to think that we have come to the days of Star Trek, unfortunately, there are no holodecks- yet!
The first type of immersive learning solution is a mirrored approach of the gaming sector (think Roblox and Minecraft) where individuals, aka students, can enter a common virtual space to freely interact and communicate with one another. This form of immersive learning is directly accessible for everybody, from anywhere in which a virtual space can be accessed via a device. In this context, educators are afforded the opportunity to set up engaging and inspiring 3D based models of virtual classrooms using standard building blocks and tools to create hands-on and experiential forms of learning for students to move, discuss and interact naturally as avatars of their choice. Making the virtual space part of the lesson (e.g. solar system), a teacher can use the immersive environment to discuss, collaborate and explore new learning.
