Millions of students empowered in the digital age of learning with Zyxel networking solutions

More than 64,000 Zyxel devices have been deployed in over 7,100 schools worldwide during the past few years, granting students reliable and easy access to digital learning

Over the past few years, Zyxel Networks, the leader in delivering secure and cloud-powered networking solutions, has helped millions of students to take advantage of digital learning. From K12 and high schools, to top-tier universities and specialized medical and aeronautical schools, Zyxel’s networking solutions allow teachers to deliver lessons using innovative technology, to aid student development, engagement, and success.

Digital learning continues to transform the way lessons and lectures are delivered. Spurred on by huge growth in the EdTech industry following the pandemic, the increased use of laptops, notebooks, smartboards, and online learning platforms has brought not only new opportunities but challenges to the education sector – with more connected devices putting increased pressure on school networks.

An effortless, scalable solution

Though most teachers, students, and parents are very familiar with using connected devices, the knowledge of how to design and run a high-performance network is less widespread. Even math, physics, and computer science teachers may feel overwhelmed by the concept of creating and maintaining an IT network suitable for 1,000 users.

Trusted by students and faculty worldwide, Zyxel’s powerful, effortless, and scalable solutions, such as Nebula, allow schools and EdTech partners to connect their devices without hassle. Backed by the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-managed product portfolio, Zyxel’s Nebula solution offers over 80 types of network devices including WiFi 6/6E APs, multigigabit L3/L2/desktop switches, security gateways, and 5G mobile routers.

These devices can be launched in minutes, allowing schools to connect without fuss, and can be centrally managed from one platform. Additionally, should any issues arise, Zyxel’s award-winning customer support is available to schools and partners whenever they need it.

Zyxel is continuing to achieve success in bringing schools online across the globe, having recently been awarded a Network Computing Award 2022 in the UK. Additionally, in Taiwan, 15% of K12 students are now learning through networks powered by Zyxel. Even for top-tier universities like National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei, more than 1,000 units of WiFi 6 APs were recently deployed in a single campus, connecting thousands of elite students to pursue academic excellence through networks built by Zyxel.

“It is great to see our networking solutions being used to develop better learning models and innovative new ways of delivering education,” says Mr. Crowley Wu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Zyxel Networks. “We’ve seen the education business increase by double figures in some countries over the past few quarters, largely thanks to our channel partners with their education sector efforts and our specialized networking solutions that convince thousands of schools to transform education with us. We’re delighted to reach the current milestone and are excited to continue this push in the months to come.”

