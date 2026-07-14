Minister of Skills Jacqui Smith Launches New Sandwell College Health Care Skills Hub at The Learning Campus

A major milestone was proudly marked today with the official launch of Sandwell College @ The Learning Campus, a cutting‑edge Health and Social Care Hub located on the site of the brand‑new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, by Minister of Skills Jacqui Smith.

The event brought together regional leaders including Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker, the NHS, Chamber of Commerce, voluntary sector organisations, healthcare students and college staff, highlighting The Sandwell Colleges’ commitment to expanding high‑quality training pathways for young people and adults across the West Midlands.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, opened the unveiling event with The Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern delivering an inspirational keynote address emphasising the importance of skills development and opportunities for young people to progress and to be supported into good jobs and professions, and the vital role education plays in supporting the region’s future NHS workforce and skills priorities.

The Mayor responded to students’ stories, praising their ambition, and Meagan Fernandes, Director of People & Organisational Development at Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust, spoke about the critical role the wider Learning Campus will play in meeting NHS workforce needs and strengthening recruitment pipelines for local people.



Guests were then invited to experience the Colleges’ new facilities first‑hand. A Health Lab Skills Showcase featured hands‑on demonstrations, and in the Simulation Suite students showcased advanced training equipment used to replicate real‑world healthcare scenarios and designed for learning experiences that prepare students for their work placements and progressing into meaningful careers in health and social care.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, thanked partners, students and guests for their support and remarked on the transformative impact the new campus will have on skills, opportunity and the community.

She said: “Sandwell College @ The Learning Campus represents a pioneering partnership between The Sandwell Colleges and the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, offering industry-standard training environments, direct pathways into NHS careers and amazing opportunities for our young people and adult learners.”

Located next to the Midland Metropolitan Hospital and developed in collaboration with the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, this state-of-the-art campus, funded by the Government Towns Fund, provides expert-led training in health and social care, delivered by Sandwell College.

Developed through a unique partnership between Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and its Learning Works, Sandwell College, the University of Wolverhampton, Aston University, and Sandwell Council, the Learning Campus will provide access to entry-level learning through to Level 7 programmes, with long-term ambitions to expand advanced study opportunities across the community.

T Level Health students are already benefiting from vital industry placements with Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust, gaining hands-on experience across Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals, including Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.