Monash University number one in the world for Pharmacy and Pharmacology

Australia’s Monash University has been ranked number one globally in Pharmacy and Pharmacology in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.

Consistently ranked in the top three, this is the first time Monash University has taken top place in Pharmacy and Pharmacology in the annual global ranking of universities.

Last year, Australia’s first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate was developed by the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, highlighting the institution’s world-class capabilities. The development of the lifesaving vaccine demonstrates Monash University’s unparalleled pharmaceutical expertise in its Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, as well as its broader state-of-the-art cross-campus facilities required to successfully deliver a project of this magnitude.

“Not only does this ranking place us as the number one university in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, it also demonstrates the excellence of our research and education in this field, which is critical for the future health of our community,” Professor Gardner said.

“It is a testament to the leadership of Faculty Dean, Professor Arthur Christopoulos, and the commitment and dedication of all Faculty staff. I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to all who contributed to this remarkable result.”

Professor Arthur Christopoulos was last year recognised as a pioneer in his field, being elected to the Australian Academy of Science and named among the world’s most influential researchers across multiple discipline areas in Clarivate Analytics 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers. He was joined by a further 18 Monash University colleagues all listed in the world’s top one percent of researchers through a comprehensive citation data analysis.

“Monash has established an enviable reputation globally for its excellence in education and research and we’ve made significant achievements despite the challenges created by the global pandemic. This year’s QS World University Rankings validate our position as a leading higher education institution globally,” Professor Gardner said.

Monash University also ranked in the top 20 list globally for faculties including key broad ranking highlights:

Subject Ranking Social Sciences and Management 29th (up 17) Engineering and Technology 39th (up 2) Life Sciences and Medicine 33rd (up 19) Natural Sciences 55th (up 21) Arts and Humanities 42nd (up 7)

The QS World University Rankings assess the performance of more than 1,300 universities worldwide. The Rankings are compiled from an analysis of more than 13.9 million unique papers and global surveys by employers and academics.

“The pandemic has certainly reinforced the crucial role that pharmacists, pharmacologists and pharmaceutical scientists play across society. Globally, the industry has stepped up and played a significant part in keeping communities safe. It’s a dynamic vocation and we’re so proud Monash has been recognised internationally for its excellence in this field,” Professor Gardner said.

For more information about the rankings visit topuniversities.com.

