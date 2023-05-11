Morgan Sindall Construction to provide much needed SEND places at Alconbury Weald

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Cambridgeshire business has been appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council to deliver the new £30 million Prestley Wood Academy, a Special Educational Needs & Disabilities (SEND) School that will be located at the heart of the Alconbury Weald development in Huntingdon.

Prestley Wood Academy will cater for 150 pupils aged between 3-19 years. The school will form part of the Alconbury Weald Education Campus that will see the addition of a new Secondary School in future phases.

The design of the school has been determined through extensive engagement with Cambridgeshire County Council and Horizons Education Trust, to provide a facility which responds to the Council’s Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) policy, the four key design drivers and the Trust’s vision for the school as depicted below.

The school builds on the success of the Trust’s Spring Common Academy in Huntingdon and the Trust’s aspiration to provide a welcoming environment where pupils can flourish both academically and in their personal development; to leave school as self-confident young people, ready to take on the many challenges that they may face in the wider world.

Jamie Shearman, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in Cambridgeshire, said:

“Like so many areas in the UK, SEND places are in high demand in Cambridgeshire. The Morgan Sindall team understands the importance of providing high quality facilities that meet the educational needs of children, giving them the best chance in life.

“It is a privilege to be working alongside Cambridgeshire County Council and the Horizons Education Trust, as we collaborate on delivering an inspiring, state-of-the-art development for the benefit of the wider community.”

Kim Taylor OBE, Executive Headteacher and CEO with the Horizons Education Trust, said:

“Sue Bailey and Trustees are delighted to support families to gain high quality SEND placements in our local area. We have an amazing team working on this project at Alconbury Weald and we are thankful for the support from the Local Authority, Cambridgeshire County Council and all our partners to realise this dream special school for our children and young people to add to our local provision.”

Rebecca Britton, from the Alconbury Weald’s master developer, Urban&Civic, added:

“This school will provide an amazing setting for the Trust to continue their outstanding work, and much needed new spaces for children and young people across the local area. We are proud that Prestley Wood Academy will sit at the heart of the development, and be the first part of the wider Education Campus.”

Published in