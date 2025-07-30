Moulton College partners with Positive Planet to drive down carbon emissions

Moulton College has partnered with Positive Planet to accelerate its environmental sustainability efforts, marking a significant step forward in reducing its carbon impact and driving positive change across the College community.

The move will enable Moulton College to reduce its environmental impact and empower staff and students with the tools, skills, and awareness needed to lower carbon emissions.

Positive Planet, a leading consultancy helping organisations take meaningful action on climate change, will support Moulton College through a range of initiatives including carbon footprint measurement, emissions reduction planning, staff training, stakeholder engagement, and the delivery of impactful sustainability programmes.

Oliver Symons, Principal and Chief Executive, Moulton College, says:

“We are committed to helping tackle climate change by minimising our impact on the environment, promoting sustainability, and incorporating environmental best practise into our teaching and learning. Positive Planet will work with us to produce and embed a comprehensive suite of sustainability actions and knowledge, enabling us to meet our environmental goals and positively impact our local community.”

Moulton College has undertaken a series of measures to date as part of its Sustainability Strategy, which is based on the FE Climate Action Roadmap and the Department for Education’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy, including moving to recycled paper stock for its printed marketing materials and rolling out projects including rewilding and water harvesting at the land-based College’s agricultural hub. Moulton College also plays a role in the development of Green Skills locally, having introduced tailored courses focusing on solar panel installation.

As part of the collaboration and to measure its impact, Positive Planet will provide an independent measurement of current emissions and will then work closely with Moulton College on a plan to reduce its impact on the planet, as it takes steps to achieve Positive Planet Certified Bronze accreditation. In addition, Positive Planet will deliver Carbon Literacy training to 20 staff members at the College, including its sustainability ambassadors and curriculum staff, to equip employees with the practical knowledge needed to ensure the College can achieve its carbon reduction aims.

Oliver adds:

“The training will give our workforce the tools and insight needed to understand the impact of everyday activities on climate change and how to reduce them. We’re delighted to be working with Positive Planet as part of our goal of Net Zero by 2030.”

Stephen Henry, Co-founder, Positive Planet, adds:

“We’re excited to partner with Moulton College to strengthen their sustainability journey. Our work will include a detailed carbon footprint analysis, practical carbon reduction strategies, and tailored training to support their Net Zero goals. Together, we’ll ensure these initiatives create lasting benefits for both the College community and its wider stakeholders.”