Moulton College students make the ‘purr-fect’ addition to Northamptonshire cattery 

Animal Welfare students from Moulton College have been given the opportunity to build valuable workplace skills thanks to the generosity of a local cattery owner.

Christine Mackintosh runs Northamptonshire-based Cloverlea Cattery and Cat Grooming Salon, which she opened in 2009. Over the years she has welcomed hundreds of the College’s students on work experience placements, some of whom have since joined the cattery as full-time employees.

Based in Flore, Cloverlea offers year-round facilities for up to 50 cats and other small animals. Such is its popularity, customers travel from across the Midlands and as far afield as London and Yorkshire to board their pets, which Christine puts down to the efforts of her hardworking staff and students.

Christine explains:

“I have a longstanding relationship with Moulton College, dating back to when I set up the cattery more than 15 years ago. I wanted to be able to find potential future employees who were as passionate about animals as I am so when I got a letter from a student studying an Animal Welfare course at nearby Moulton, I jumped at the chance to welcome her on work experience.

“She impressed me so much with her knowledge and skills that once she had completed her course, she joined the cattery full-time and stayed with us for nearly a decade.”



Since then, Cloverlea’s team has expanded to take on more former Moulton College work experience students, including Hayley Walsh, Jodie Allen, Lauren Hillyard and Shannon Richards, who joined the business after completing their studies.

Christine adds:

“Hayley, Jodie, Lauren and Shannon have been real assets to Cloverlea and help to keep the cattery and the grooming salon running smoothly.”

Cloverlea is currently hosting 23 Moulton College students on placement, with each student averaging up to eight hours of work experience per week. The cohort includes Lewis and Anna who have both impressed Christine and her team so far. While Anna has been working alongside Hayley and Lauren to care for the cats, Lewis has shown a flair for IT and has been assisting Christine with administration. Both are currently studying for Animal Welfare qualifications, with the College offering Animal Care and Veterinary Nursing Diplomas and a T Level in Animal Science at its specialist Animal Welfare Centre, which is home to over 150 different exotic and domestic animal species.

Carley Daniels, Head of School – Animal Welfare and Management at Moulton College says:

“Christine has played a critical role in developing the skills and confidence of hundreds of Animal Welfare students over the last 16 years.

“Work experience placements like these give our students a strong foundation to rewarding future careers.”

“The opportunities she gives our students help develop both their practical and customer service skills and softer skills such as communication and self-confidence, which in turn helps them to realise their full potential. We’re grateful to Christine and the Cloverlea team for everything they do. Work experience placements like these give our students a strong foundation to rewarding future careers.”

Christine concludes:

“Work experience is the ideal springboard into the world of work as it enables students to put their learning into practice. It is a privilege to work with Moulton College’s students and give them an insight into the opportunities available in the animal sector.”