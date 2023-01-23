MPs to examine careers education best practice for schools and employers

Evidence Session

Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance

Tuesday 24 January at 10:00, Committee Room 15

Watch live on parliamentlive.tv

MPs will examine how the best examples of careers education can be implemented by schools, colleges, and employers.

The Committee will question witnesses, including journalist and education charity founder Robert Peston, on proposals to improve careers education in schools. Proposals include enlisting employers to co-create curricula, giving every young person the right to careers education, and extending careers education to younger children.

Members are likely to discuss the Department for Education’s recent pledge of £2.6 million to develop careers provision in primary schools.

The session may also cover virtual work placements, evidence that poorer students have less access to careers education, and provisions for young people from ethnic minorities and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Witnesses from 10:00

Robert Peston, founder of Speakers for Schools and political editor of ITV News

Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director, BAE Systems

Graeme Napier, Director of Improvement, Academies Enterprise Trust

John Snell, Headteacher, Welton Primary School

Published in