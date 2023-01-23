Shopping Cart

From education to employment

MPs to examine careers education best practice for schools and employers

FE News Editor January 23, 2023
0 Comments
female writing

Evidence Session    

MPs will examine how the best examples of careers education can be implemented by schools, colleges, and employers. 

The Committee will question witnesses, including journalist and education charity founder Robert Peston, on proposals to improve careers education in schools. Proposals include enlisting employers to co-create curricula, giving every young person the right to careers education, and extending careers education to younger children. 

Members are likely to discuss the Department for Education’s recent pledge of £2.6 million to develop careers provision in primary schools. 

The session may also cover virtual work placements, evidence that poorer students have less access to careers education, and provisions for young people from ethnic minorities and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Witnesses from 10:00

  • Robert Peston, founder of Speakers for Schools and political editor of ITV News  
  • Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director, BAE Systems   
  • Graeme Napier, Director of Improvement, Academies Enterprise Trust    
  • John Snell, Headteacher, Welton Primary School 
Education, Employability
FE News Editor

Responses

