From education to employment
Murder mystery cabaret evening hosted by Performing Arts and Catering students

New City College April 13, 2022
Performing Arts and Catering students at New City College linked up to host ‘A Night at Rob’s Cabaret’ giving the enthralled audience an evening to remember.
Designed as an immersive Gatsby-themed murder mystery event, around 40 guests attended NCC Ardleigh Green campus, in Hornchurch, to experience a three-course meal, integrated with a musical thriller that encouraged diners to piece clues together and solve the mystery of ‘Charlie’s death’.

The slick and stylish event was created by the Ardleigh Green Performing Arts students, who wrote and choreographed the show, designed the sets and costumes, as well as managed the marketing and ticketing systems for the performance.

Catering students from NCC Redbridge campus designed, prepared, cooked and served three luxury courses that included Salmon and Prawn pate, creamy vegetable Strudel and succulent Roulade chicken with a range of desserts.

It is the first time that a student-led joint venture of this nature has taken place and it was such a success that it promises to be the first of many future cross-department collaborations.

Janet Smith, Principal of New City College’s Havering campuses, said: “This was a wonderfully entertaining and highly polished performance that really made the audience feel they were in a nightclub being wined and dined. 

“The immersive experience is very hard to get right and I am extremely proud of our performing arts students who showed such high standards of professionalism and really made it happen. The collaboration with the brilliant student chefs and front of house trainees from our Redbridge campus made this an evening to remember!”

