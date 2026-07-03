National hair and beauty honours crown award-winning college team

COLEG CAMBRIA is celebrating national recognition after staff and campuses were honoured at two of the hair and beauty industry’s leading awards programmes.

Hair technician Jackie Holland won the Unsung Hero Award at the prestigious Concept Hair Recognition Awards, while Julie Guzzo, Curriculum Director of Technical Studies, received the coveted Services to the Industry Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the profession.

The success follows a strong showing for the college, with the Deeside campus shortlisted for the Services to the Industry Award and Wrexham Yale reaching the finals in the Team of the Year and Unsung Hero categories.

Cambria has also been shortlisted in the prestigious VTCT Skills Excellence Awards, with the Deeside site nominated in the College of the Year category and Hairdressing lecturer Kelly Pasicznyk a finalist for Educator of the Year.

The recognition reflects the real-world impact of both campuses, notably the pioneering Cosmetology Centre at Deeside, a facility quietly transforming lives across North Wales through oncology massage, inclusive beauty treatments and specialist haircare for people who might otherwise never access them.

For Coleg Cambria, the accolades highlight continued excellence in lecturer development, learner experience, community engagement and industry leadership.

Julie Guzzo said receiving the Services to the Industry Award was a proud moment for the whole team.

“These awards reflect what our staff and learners actually do every day,” she said.

“We’re delivering high-quality technical education, but we’re also creating opportunities that matter to the wider community and to the future of the industry.

“The Cosmetology Centre has given learners a real platform – modern, inclusive and genuinely supportive. We’re proud of what’s been built here in a short space of time, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised nationally.”

The VTCT College of the Year award celebrates colleges demonstrating exceptional educational standards, inclusive learning environments and strong progression outcomes. The Educator of the Year category recognises inspirational teaching professionals who are helping shape the next generation of talent.

Learners at Deeside work alongside highly trained staff in areas including inclusive beauty treatments and specialist haircare, gaining hands-on experience within a working commercial environment.

The Cosmetology Centre opened last November, giving students access to professional equipment and real commercial experience while welcoming community groups, wellbeing organisations and individuals who face barriers to traditional support services.

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies, said the awards reflected the ambition behind the facility and the dedication of the team.

“We wanted to create something genuinely sector-leading that would benefit learners, industry and the community,” she said.

“To see Jackie recognised as Unsung Hero, Julie honoured for her contribution to the industry, and our campuses and staff reaching the finals across multiple categories is a fantastic achievement. It is recognition of the passion, professionalism and care shown by everyone involved every day.”

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside, added: “What makes this meaningful is the way learners, staff and community partners have come together around something centred on confidence and opportunity for everyone.

“We are incredibly proud of all our finalists. Their success reflects the supportive, inclusive culture we have built at Coleg Cambria and the positive difference they make to people’s lives.”