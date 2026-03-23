National music competition Tune Into Nature Music Prize reveals winners for 2026

A nature-loving science teacher has taken top prize in a unique national music competition designed to celebrate and reconnect people with the natural world.

The Tune Into Nature Music Prize, founded by Professor Miles Richardson from the University of Derby, aims to highlight the need for a new, stronger relationship with nature while providing vital support for young creative talent.

In its fourth year, the competition invited entries from unsigned musicians and singer-songwriters aged 18–30 whose original work demonstrates a genuine collaboration with nature, including sounds from the natural world.

Twelve artists were shortlisted for the Prize, showcasing songs from a range of genres including folk, jazz, classic and electronic, showcasing the universal appeal and relevance of nature as a source of inspiration and connection.

It was Will Pearce, going under the name of ‘Beetlemania’, who impressed the judges to secure first place with his track ‘2-Spot Ladybird’.

The track sampled the call of a capercaillie and the sound of a common eider duck, as well as other natural sounds, including a herring gull and skylark recorded during a trip to Lundy, an island in the Bristol Channel.

Talking about his entry and why nature matters to him, Will said:

“I discovered a deep love of nature in my late teens, growing up with little to no interest in the natural world.

“A friend introduced me to birdwatching in the local park and, over time, I grew more familiar with species and became obsessed with recording every plant and insect I could find.

“I am now a science teacher, and I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to not over-intellectualise nature or be a gatekeeper for others who may fall in love with it too.”

The highly commended entry was awarded to Shivani Sen for the song ‘RASA’, which means the emotional essence of the art form.

Shivani said:

“This track is an ode to my childhood as an Indian classical vocalist in training, walking each Tuesday evening toward my guru’s home.

“Along the way, I would notice the birds above and rain resting on treetops. From my earliest memories of sound, nature has always been the site of my most vivid creative encounters.

“The track I have created has a melody based on one-take vocal improvisation of the Hindustani classical raga Yaman, an evening raga sung at dusk to evoke melancholy. Indian ragas are guided by time of day, drawing on notes from the mood of specific hours.”

The Tune Into Nature Music Prize responds to research that shows a decline in nature connection among teenagers, as well as data that shows the reference to nature in contemporary music has steadily decreased since the 1950s.

Miles Richardson, Professor of Human Factors and Nature Connectedness at the University of Derby, said:

“Despite a perception of being a nation of nature lovers, our research has found that the relationship between young people and nature dips during teenage years and takes more than a decade to recover.

“Globally, Britain ranks close to the bottom for nature connectedness and that matters as we know a close relationship with nature helps manage our wellbeing and those who are more tuned into nature are more likely to care for it. Given the context of the problems our climate and wildlife are facing, a closer relationship with nature is more necessary than ever before.

“We constantly hear about the climate and biodiversity crises, but fostering hope and forging a new bond with nature is part of the solution. The entrants of the Tune Into Nature Music Prize exemplify this, offering music that not only celebrates but also inspires hope through our connection with the natural world.”

Alongside backing from the University of Derby’s Nature Connectedness Research Group, the competition is supported by a collaboration of recognised environmental-loving organisations including Voice for Nature, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, EarthPercent and Sounds Right.

Meanwhile, the BBC has supported the shortlisting process with expertise from their music teams and BBC Introducing.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Elizabeth Alker sat on the final judging panel, and has devoted a special edition of her Radio 3 show, Unclassified to featuring the winners and shortlisted artists.

The episode was broadcast on Radio 3 on Sunday 22 March and is available on BBC Sounds for 30 days. Further airplay of tracks is planned on BBC Introducing shows, as well as in BBC Sound’s Sleeping Forecast.

As the prize winner, Beetlemania will receive £500 and will also have the option of their track being released on NATURE’s profile across major streaming platforms as part of the Sounds Right initiative, benefiting from significant promotion and marketing, and featured on a special playlist to raise funds for nature restoration and protection.