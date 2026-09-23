National recognition for Moulton College farmer at British Farming Awards 2026 

Moulton College’s Tyler Webb has been shortlisted for the Farm Worker of the Year category at this year’s British Farming Awards.

Now in their 13th year, the awards, hosted by Farmers Guardian, celebrate the hard work, talent and innovation found across the UK agricultural sector. The ceremony will take place at The Vox in Birmingham on 15th October 2026.

Tyler is based at Moulton College’s Lodge Farm, which spans 1,100 acres and includes a mix of arable and livestock farming. Having begun his agricultural journey at the age of 10, Tyler studied agriculture at the College before joining the team in November 2025. He now balances the demanding responsibilities of a working farm with helping to develop the next generation of farm workers.

Vicky Rogers, Agriculture Lecturer at Moulton College, nominated Tyler for the award.

She says:

“Tyler quickly established himself as a valued member of our team. He is enthusiastic, well organised and always keen to take on new challenges.

“He also shares his knowledge with our agricultural students, helping them gain the hands-on skills they will need to pursue rewarding careers in agriculture. He takes great pride in his work and is a terrific role model for our students, always looking for ways to support their learning.”

Day to day, Tyler combines managing the farm’s livestock operations, which include 450 ewes, a continental suckler herd and finishing cattle, with planning and delivering practical lessons for students.

Vicky adds:

“The great thing about farming is that no two days are the same. Tyler loves working with the sheep and cattle but also turns his hand to arable operations when needed.

“He also helps other local farms with sheep shearing and made a real impact during this year’s lambing, when he led the lambing shed. He closely monitored the ewes and their welfare, took the lead on biosecurity and management, and shared best practice while maximising the learning experience for students.”

Moulton College offers a range of land-based courses, including agriculture and countryside management at Levels 1 to 3, as well as T Levels.

Vicky says:

“The farming industry absolutely needs new people coming into it with fresh ideas, energy and passion. Seeing one of our former students thrive in his role here while supporting the next generation is incredibly rewarding.

“Tyler really deserves this recognition, and we wish him every success at the awards.”

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire-based farmer Ben Aveling, who also supports Moulton College students, has been named a finalist in the Content Creator of the Year category.

The nomination recognises Ben’s work to promote farming and the food chain to his 120,000 followers across platforms including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Based at Radmore Farm in Litchborough, Northamptonshire, Ben shares content under the @RadmoreFarm handle.

Alongside farming and the launch of his online meat box business, Ben visits Moulton College’s students to demonstrate butchery skills and also hosts Level 1 and Supported Learning students at his farm, providing valuable work experience.