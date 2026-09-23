x2VOL Introduces an AI-Driven Tool to Quantify the Value and Impact of Experiential Learning

By synthesizing years of reflections, impactIQ deepens educators’ understanding of students’ skills and helps students articulate what they have learned outside the classroom.

DALLAS – September 22, 2026 – x2VOL today launched impactIQ, an AI-powered analysis solution turning student experiences into meaningful insights about growth, development, and the impact of their work-based learning and community service experiences outside the classroom. By analyzing experiences and reflections from a student’s entire x2VOL history, impactIQ helps educators understand how students are growing socially, emotionally, and professionally. impactIQ summarizes the impact of experiential learning on students, identifying and highlighting patterns in students’ interests, emotional development, skill development, and accomplishments.

“impactIQ makes student growth outside the classroom visible, verifiable, and usable inside the systems districts already use to report student grades,” said Michele Pitman, founder and CEO of intelliVOL, maker of x2VOL. “By transforming student experience data into actionable insights, impactIQ empowers district leaders to identify gaps and drive better outcomes, and it gives students a stronger record of their accomplishments beyond the classroom.”

x2VOL is a system to track, record, and verify student work in community service or work-based learning. For each instance where they served at a local hospital or shadowed an executive at a local company, students enter their personal reflections about what that experience meant to them and how it impacted others. With impactIQ, educators can now synthesize years of a student’s experiences and convert them into summaries that offer clear descriptions of growth and surface trends they might have missed when reviewing the data by eye.

These insights can help students articulate what they have learned and accomplished outside the classroom for college applications, resumes, interviews, and other opportunities. impactIQ gives educators a complete view of each student’s journey, using three categories that demonstrate the benefits of experiential learning: SEL, Employability Skills, and Corporal Works of Mercy.

The SEL prompt charts students’ social-emotional growth over the years. In 1:1 meetings with counselors, they can celebrate their progress in emotional development.

The Employability Skills prompt shows students how work-based learning and internships have prepared them for the professional world. It specifies the valuable skills they have developed, including reliability, professionalism, time management, and initiative .

. For faith-based schools, the Corporal Works of Mercy prompt captures the enduring benefits of faith-based acts of service.

Schools can enable only the prompts that are relevant to them.

“impactIQ gives schools and districts a powerful way to create, execute, and measure their vision for student community engagement, allowing them to align the analysis with their school or district priorities,” concluded Pitman. “Whether the goal is to evaluate global citizenship; civic engagement; a Portrait of a Graduate; college, career, and military readiness; or other student success outcomes, impactIQ makes experiential learning measurable.”

At launch, impactIQ is off by default for current x2VOL users. It can be enabled by administrators at their discretion, and remains fully under their control. Data is sent to ChatGPT via API in a de-identified format, and is not used to train external models. Additional privacy guidance and information are available through the x2VOL Support Center.