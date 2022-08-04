NETA Training at Redcar and Cleveland College

Employers looking to train and upskill their workforce will soon be able to access further expertise on their doorstep, as NETA Training expands its services into Redcar and Cleveland.

The Teesside engineering training provider will now deliver commercial training at Redcar and Cleveland College, alongside its sites in Stockton, in a move to equip more people with the skills to benefit from jobs coming to the area.

NETA’s commercial training manager, Sean Johnston, said: “With inward investment from those leading the way in clean and renewable energy, all that is going on at Teesworks, and the freeport, this is an exciting time for the Tees Valley.

“As an engineering training provider at the heart of all that, it is essential we are well primed, and placed, to meet both the future skills needs for the area, but also those essential to service the infrastructure that will ensure those plans happen.”

With a long history of meeting Teesside’s industry skill demands, NETA currently delivers commercial training from its sites on Pennine Avenue and Lustrum Industrial Estate in Stockton. Early this year it also launched a new satellite centre situated at The Materials Processing Institute in South Bank, to help meet the increasing demand for scaffolding training.

Now NETA at Redcar and Cleveland College will be able to enhance the centre’s offer with courses including health and safety, NEBOSH, confined spaces and rope access, as well as exploring opportunities in the likes of carbon capture, green energy and environmental solutions.

The team will also continue to build on the college’s work with the employment hubs to deliver bespoke employer led programmes in the likes of demolition, jet washing, non-destructive testing, rope access and steel erecting.

Both NETA Training and Redcar and Cleveland College are part of the Education Training Collective (Etc.), which also comprises Bede Sixth Form College, Stockton Riverside College and The Skills Academy in Billingham.

Redcar and Cleveland College principal Jason Faulkner said: “We are excited to be able to bring NETA Training’s expertise to the borough and, by working together, deliver quality training that our employers and growing industries demand.”

Sean added: “In its history of more than 45 years, NETA has helped train people in the skills that are needed in Teesside and beyond. With additional NETA Training facilities now available at Redcar and Cleveland College, we are looking forward to being able to offer our clients more varied sites, to better meet their requirements.”

Published in