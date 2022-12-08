New “Centre for European Transformation” at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management and DWS have announced the establishment of the “Centre for European Transformation”. The Centre will be located at Frankfurt School, and DWS has committed to funding the research centre until 2028 with a total support of approximately 2.6 million EUR.

The Centre for European Transformation will be launched in 2023 and will feature two new professorships. They will form an active part of the Frankfurt School faculty and will lead new research and host international conferences. The Centre will further strengthen Frankfurt School’s existing research activities, building on a strong track record as one of the leading Finance Departments in Europe.

The Centre is also designed as a think tank addressing the pressing issues relevant to facilitate sustainable transformation and growth in Europe. The new research centre will power excellence across all areas of scholarship that are crucial for advancing and financing sustainable transformation and growth in Europe. It will add critical new attention to issues of financing institutional and economic infrastructure, to the role of transformative finance, and to the politics of transitioning to sustainable growth.

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, said:

“I am very proud that DWS is partnering with Frankfurt School. Our business school’s DNA combines excellent research with a high level of practical relevance on pressing transformational challenges affecting all industries. Europe faces numerous of these challenges such as technological innovation, climate change, and resilient supply chains. The Centre will tackle these topics and includes two new professorships further adding to Frankfurt School’s strong experience and reputation in the field of finance.”

Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, said:

“We are proud to partner with Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. With the new Centre for European Transformation we want to create Europe’s leading think tank connecting academics, business leaders and government officials to address the challenges of the 21st century together and to foster a sustainable transformation and growth in Europe. It is the first step of a European university partnership programme offering funding for professorships and research on European transformation. Besides pursuing its own, independent research activities, the Centre will be host to initiatives developing practical solutions and recommendations, including financial formats and opportunities for transformational projects across Europe. The Centre will also become a hub for further academic partnerships.”

Professor Sascha Steffen, Vice President Research at Frankfurt School, said:

“The Centre will create a network of experts and executives with international collaborators who will provide knowledge and data to ensure that the network generates solutions at scale. The Centre will also initiate, undertake and commission research. As a think tank, the Centre will create and promote interdisciplinary expertise and work towards tangible results involving all relevant stakeholders.”

