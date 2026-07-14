New City College Catering students put culinary skills to the test on trip to Madrid

Catering and Hospitality students from New City College have returned from an unforgettable trip to Madrid, where they put their culinary talents to the test in an international cooking competition while immersing themselves in Spanish food, culture and traditions.

Students from NCC’s Hackney and Redbridge campuses travelled to Escuela de Hostelería de Alcalá de Henares to compete alongside Spanish students in a prestigious culinary challenge designed to promote international collaboration, creativity and professional development.

The competition focused on Asian cuisine, with students preparing a main course and dessert inspired by the flavours of India, Thailand or China. Working against the clock, they had just three hours to create their dishes while demonstrating technical ability, creativity, organisation and presentation skills.

Their dishes were judged on every aspect of professional cookery, including hygiene and organisation, cooking techniques, interpretation of Asian cuisine, presentation and, of course, taste.

The competition gave students the opportunity to experience the pressures and excitement of a real professional kitchen while showcasing the high standards of Catering and Hospitality education at New City College.

Beyond the competition, the trip – funded by New City College through the Turing scheme – was packed with enriching cultural and educational experiences. Students toured the Spanish hospitality college, took part in expert-led cooking masterclasses and visited another renowned culinary school in Madrid to discover new techniques and innovations used by professional chefs.

They also explored Madrid’s vibrant gastronomic markets, learning more about local ingredients and Spanish food culture, and examining everything from food quality to pricing, presentation and consumer habits.

Traditional tapas dinners at local restaurants and a guided tour of Madrid’s historic city centre gave students an authentic taste of Spanish culture and way of life.

The visit strengthened the partnership between New City College and Escuela de Hostelería de Alcalá de Henares, creating exciting opportunities for future collaboration and exchange visits.

And the experience left a lasting impression on the students, who returned inspired and even more passionate about pursuing careers in the hospitality industry.

Maeva, one of the winning NCC students, said: “As one of the winners of NCC’s first international gastronomy competition with EHT Alcalá in Spain, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to showcase my skills and discover more about myself as a chef. This journey has opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that life as a chef has to offer.”

Jessica said: “The whole visit was extremely inspiring and allowed me to develop my creativity with food. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Axel said: “It wasn’t just a trip, it was a journey! I learnt so much, not only about Spanish culture and identity, but about myself as a chef.”

The Madrid visit provided students with valuable international experience, broadened their understanding of world cuisines and helped build the confidence, creativity and professional skills needed for successful careers in the hospitality industry.