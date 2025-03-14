New City College Creative Media courses achieve prestigious industry recognition

New City College is celebrating a major achievement as its Creative Media courses have been officially awarded the highly sought-after ScreenSkills Select endorsement – a mark of excellence that recognises a commitment to delivering top quality training for the next generation of media professionals.

ScreenSkills, the UK’s skills body for the screen industries, only endorses courses that meet strict professional standards and provide students with the best possible start to their careers.

The award confirms that New City College – one of just 11 colleges nationally to have gained the quality mark – is equipping students with the necessary skills, experience, and connections needed to excel in careers in the film, television, animation, visual effects (VFX), digital and gaming industries.

Andy Greaves, Deputy Group Curriculum Director for Creative & Digital courses at New City College, said he was proud of this achievement.

He said: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious endorsement from ScreenSkills. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and the quality of our courses in preparing students for careers in the rapidly evolving creative media industries. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to ensuring students leave New City College with the skills, knowledge, and industry connections they need to succeed.”

The ScreenSkills Select endorsement offers a range of advantages for students enrolling in New City College’s Creative Media courses, including:

A curriculum designed in collaboration with industry experts, ensuring they learn the latest skills and technologies

Access to industry events, masterclasses, work experience and mentorship opportunities with top media professionals

Stronger employability prospects with an industry-recognised qualification that will boost their career opportunities

Enhanced networking links and competitions with key film, TV, animation and gaming employers

As new technology continues to progress, the demand for highly skilled media professionals has never been greater.

A recent project has involved New City College Creative Media teachers hosting industry panels where they collaborate with other educators and share best practice.

The panels, called Nurturing Ideas, have been set up by the London Screen Academy and the Film and TV Educators Network (FTVN) – and have involved filmmakers who have worked on productions such as the Barbie, Paddington and Wonka movies.

Chris Butler, Senior Curriculum Manager for the Creative Industries at NCC Ardleigh Green Campus, said hosting the panel with experienced filmmakers and hearing about their passion for the sector left him enthusiastic and full of hope for the next generation of young screen talent.

He said:

“I loved having the opportunity to represent NCC and being able to hear what questions other teachers had and relating that to my own teaching. I left the event feeling uplifted that TV and film teachers are all working incredibly hard to develop their students to become the new industry leaders and innovators.”