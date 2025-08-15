New collaborative future for key Hawick building

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is set to take ownership of Borders College’s Hawick Campus, transforming it into a cutting-edge Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing Hub.

The exciting new collaboration between SOSE and Borders College will empower businesses in the South of Scotland to harness the potential of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep tech – driving innovation in key sectors and supporting the emergence of new industries.

The initial focus of the Hub will be to support innovation, growth, scale-up, and new business in key industries including textiles, agriculture, manufacturing and in Natural Capital.

In addition to fostering innovation, the Hub will offer training, entrepreneurial support, pre- and start-up support, and provide a Research & Development space featuring a living lab.

The Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing Hub confirms Borders College’s commitment to retaining a presence in Hawick and delivering learning and upskilling to the Scottish Borders.

Work is expected to begin in the coming months to convert the building into the new Hub, with an opening date to be confirmed.

New partners to join SOSE and Borders College at the Hub, and more details on what it will offer, are also to be announced in the coming months.

Jane Morrison-Ross, Chief Executive of South of Scotland Enterprise, said:

“We know the South of Scotland is a region of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

“SOSE and partners want to make new technology accessible to businesses and entrepreneurs across the South, and the Hub is a tangible first step in delivering on that.

“The new Hub empowers the South to benefit from the National Innovation Strategy, which has a vision for Scotland to be one of the most innovative small nations in the world.

“This ground-breaking project is a partnership, and we will be working with Borders College, Scottish Borders Council and other local and national organisations to bring technology, opportunity and support to the Hub.

“Further details will follow on timescales and more information on the facilities the Hub will provide.”

Borders College Principal and CEO Peter Smith said:

“I am delighted to endorse the exciting and forward-thinking initiative being introduced by SOSE for the Hawick Campus.

“This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in our shared ambition to drive regional growth through cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing.

“This partnership approach will enable the expansion of upskilling opportunities, drawing on a wider knowledge base.

“By bringing together expertise in AI and manufacturing innovation, the project will establish Hawick as a key player in Scotland’s evolving innovation ecosystem.”

As part of a review of its properties across the region, SOSE also intends to bring its Ettrick Riverside Business Centre in Selkirk to market.

The decision, which is unrelated to the creation of the new Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing Hub, is being made as SOSE moves away from commercial landlord responsibilities to focus on its core aim of stimulating economic growth for the South of Scotland.

SOSE will continue to operate from Ettrick Riverside for the foreseeable future, and in the long term, remain committed to retaining an office space in the central Scottish Borders.

Options for SOSE include maintaining office space in the Ettrick Riverside building under a new landlord.

With Ettrick Riverside to go on the market as a going concern as high-quality office facilities, there is expected to be minimal change for tenants, and no change while SOSE remains the landlord.

The building is expected to be advertised in the coming weeks.

Jane Morrison-Ross added:

“This is a difficult decision, but it will allow SOSE to deliver greater value, with the funds generated from the sale of the building being re-invested to support more businesses, social enterprises and community groups.”