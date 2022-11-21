New College Lanarkshire’s Class of 2022 enjoys glittering graduation ceremony

Lady Rita Rae, Professor Lesley Sawers, Maggie Smart and Cathal McAteer accept Fellowship awards at New College Lanarkshire

Maggie Smart, Fellowship recipient at New College Lanarkshire

Hundreds of graduating students from New College Lanarkshire have celebrated completing their studies in two glittering ceremonies at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday (November 18).

The College also awarded Fellowships to four remarkable individuals, all with Lanarkshire roots – Cathal McAteer and Maggie Smart, Professor Lesley Sawers and Lady Rita Rae – each of whom has made a unique contribution to Scottish public life.

Lady Rae, originally from Plains near Airdrie, enjoyed a stellar legal career eventually becoming a Sheriff, High Court Judge and Senator of the College of Justice. She is also the first female standing Rector of the University of Glasgow.

Professor Sawers was brought up in Cumbernauld and has been Scotland Commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission. She has also held a number of senior roles in the public and sector including Chief Executive of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry and Vice Principal of Glasgow Caledonian University.

Brother and sister Cathal McAteer and Maggie Smart, also from Cumbernauld, have founded a string of fashion outlets including Folk Clothing and Sounder. Their brands are sold in more than 30 countries across the globe and in some of the world’s top outlets including Liberty and Selfridges. They also support a string of charities in Scotland and London.

Professor Christopher Moore, Principal and Chief Executive of New College Lanarkshire, said: “It has been an immense privilege to have the opportunity to congratulate New College Lanarkshire’s Class of 2022 at such a memorable graduation ceremony.

“All of our students have worked incredibly hard and with such commitment in their time at NCL. That’s why it is so fitting that they are able to celebrate their achievements at such a glittering event.

“We are also immensely proud to welcome our four newest Fellows. I’m sure their moving and powerful words to our students will prove to have been truly inspirational.

