New Covid Measures in Education Settings – Sector Response

The Department for Education has today emailed all schools to inform them of changes to Covid safety measures for schools from the 1st April, including an end to universal free testing and new guidance on isolation

Sector Response

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Measures are being relaxed at a time when Covid cases are surging in schools and colleges. This makes no sense. We have repeatedly urged the Government to continue with free testing across society, including in all education settings, but these calls have been ignored.

“Not only will schools no longer be able to access supplies of test kits but they are even being advised to not even hand out existing stock to staff or pupils from 1 April. With exams looming this is very poor timing. Schools needs clarity but instead the DfE is saying that adults ‘with symptoms of a respiratory infection and with a high temperature’ should ‘try to stay at home’, until they no longer have a high temperature, with no reference to other symptoms, including a cough. Children who are ‘unwell and have a high temperature’ should stay at home until they no longer have a high temperature. Adults who do test positive are being advised to ‘try to stay at home’ for five days and children for three days. This confusing guidance is a recipe for even more chaos and will make managing cases and preventing disruption even harder than it already is.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Many school leaders will be very worried about the government’s decision to go ahead with a further loosening of measures at a time when covid cases are rising rapidly in schools. The government’s own figures show that absences due to covid are back up to the levels we last saw in January and many schools are once again struggling to keep classes open.

“Given the current situation, it seems nothing short of reckless to be removing access to free testing. Testing is one of the few tools schools have left to try to break chains of transmission and there is a real concern that we could see more cases and outbreaks in schools as a result of this decision.

“School leaders, staff and families will quite rightly want to understand the scientific evidence that justifies further reducing the isolation period for those that test positive for Covid. The immediate concern is that by letting people who could still be contagious return to school too early, we could see an increase in cases and therefore more, rather than less disruption. If the medical advice has changed, then government has a duty to explain that to schools.”

