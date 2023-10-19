New leadership standards for post-16 workforce

A new set of professional leadership standards have been published for Wales’ post-16 workforce.

Included as part of the recently launched Professional Learning and Development Framework, the standards aim to both promote the professionalism of leaders in the sector, and provide a framework for continuing professional learning through self-reflection and collaboration.

The framework which was funded by Welsh Government, has been developed by the Education Workforce Council (EWC) in collaboration with the further education (FE), work-based learning (WBL), and adult learning sectors.

Launched by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language in July, it brings together a range of advice, guidance, and tools to support practitioners on their professional learning journey. These include:

updated professional standards for FE teachers, WBL practitioners, and adult learning practitioners

new professional standards for FE and WBL support staff, and FE and WBL leaders

an interactive tool that allows you to explore what the standards might look like at different levels of practice – exploring, embedding, and transforming

new professional standards for leaders working in post-16 education

It was created in response to findings from the Post-16 Professional Learning Scoping Study, much of which focussed on the need for such a framework to bring the various aspects of professional learning together.

Hayden Llewellyn, EWC Chief Executive said

“We’re pleased that the professional standards for FE teachers, WBL practitioners, and adult learning practitioners are now complemented by bespoke standards for leaders and support staff working within the post-16 sector.

“They’ve been created in partnership with practitioners, for practitioners, and are designed to equip them with the necessary skills and competencies to navigate the evolving landscape of the sector.”

All of the resources can be found on the Educators Wales website.

