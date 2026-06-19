New partnership boosts health and social care education in Kent 

Two of the Kent’s educational institutions have formed a new partnership to support aspiring health and social care professionals.

Canterbury Christ Church University and North Kent College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will explore opportunities to work together to strengthen progression routes into higher education, enhance student experience and support the career progression for current and future health and social care students.

The partnership will focus on creating clear and supported progression routes for college students, such as those studying on level 3 Health and Social Care, T Level Health, or Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health Professions, onto degree courses including nursing, midwifery, paramedic science, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, and social work.

In addition to supporting greater access to higher education, the collaboration will also give an opportunity for North Kent College students to access the University’s cutting-edge simulation and clinical health facilities, supporting the development of their practical skills. It will also explore opportunities for study skills support, joint events such as health and social care insight sessions and taster days, University guest lectures, continuing professional development opportunities for staff, and joint research projects on shared areas of interest including digital health, workforce development and community care.

Professor Claire Ozanne, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Canterbury Christ Church University, said:

“We are delighted to announce this Memorandum of Understanding between Canterbury Christ Church University and North Kent College. Both institutions play a vital role in supporting students to achieve their ambitions of becoming skilled health and social care professionals. By working together, we can help many more students access higher education, and develop the skills, experience and confidence they need to succeed.

“This dynamic partnership extends beyond educational opportunities alone. This collaboration we allow us to share sector intelligence on workforce needs, employer expectations, and emerging developments across health and social care; to help develop curriculums that will ensure our students are fully prepared for the workforce, and equipped to meet the future needs of health and social care in our communities.”

Mark Andrews, Deputy Executive Principal (Curriculum & Strategy) for North Kent College, said:

“At North Kent College we passionately believe that Further and Higher Education is at its best when it provides clear routes to jobs, with teachers, employers and academics working together to share knowledge and resources.

“The Health and Social Care sector provides amazing job opportunities for young people. With this support from Canterbury Christ Church University, we are better placed to attract the world class workforce it deserves. This MOU represents our shared vision and signals a step change in collaboration between post-16 and Higher Education in technical and vocational education, which we will extend to other occupational sectors.

“I’m very proud of our teams who continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved together”