New study reveals majority of UK’s young people unaware of careers advice on offer

Youth Group, the nation’s leading youth employment company with over 1.7 million members, has published new figures underlining the extent to which young people are being left without the necessary access support and guidance needed to successfully start their careers and navigate the UK’s turbulent job market.

A new study from Youth Group finds three fifths ( 63 %) of 18–25-year-olds are unaware of the current career advice available to them.

Just under half ( 48 %) feel they are limited when it came to accessing vital career guidance.

Findings revealed to coincide with the anticipated launch of Season 3 of 'My Duvet Flip: The careers show for young people' fronted by UK's Chief Youth Officer Jack Parsons.

The latest season of My Duvet Flip is backed by returning Season Two partners Aviva & EY, who are now joined leading UK jobs platform Totaljobs.

Season 3 is available to watch on LinkedIn, Youth Space, TikTok, and YouTube, starting from July 1, 2023.

Figures released by Youth Group reveal a clear gap between the guidance currently provided and the needs of young job seekers. The majority of young people (16–24-year-olds) are simply unaware of the available career advice resources on offer. A further 48% also found that when trying to access these resources they have felt restricted in terms of the advice they were able to access.

It is response to clear gap in careers guidance that ‘My Duvet Flip: The Careers Show for Young People’ returns this July for its highly anticipated third season.

Backed by returning Season 2 partners Aviva & EY, season three also introduces a brand new partnership with leading UK recruitment solutions provider Totaljobs, part of global digital recruitment platform, The StepStone Group.

Totaljobs is well-aware of the considerable challenges being faced by young people in the UK. Their own report in the nation’s future talent, released in October 2022 found that half (48%) of 16-18 year olds in the UK believed they were receiving a lack of career advice at school.

Totaljobs has over 20 years’ experience helping individuals find the best job that suits their life circumstances. Whether it’s the first step in their career or a job to cover their expenses, together, this partnership seeks the best guest line-ups, whilst providing educational and job advice to instil confidence in young people across the UK to achieve their employment goals.

By joining forces with ‘My Duvet Flip‘ Totaljobs aims to empower and inspire the youth of the UK. Season Three, presented UK’s Chief Youth Officer, Jack Parsons will continue to engage in up-front, candid conversations with global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and politicians. The show explores their career journeys and seeks to extract valuable tips and advice for viewers from their own experiences. The series also offers insights into what motivates these leaders to succeed and what inspires them to start their day with a positive mindset.

Season Two saw an incredible line-up of guests, such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Debbie Hewitt, FA Chairman, Sebastian Dettmers, Chief Executive Officer, of The Stepstone Group, and President of Google Europe; Matt Brittin.

The second season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ attracted an impressive 9 million views and generated over eight times more engagements compared to the previous season.

Jack Parsons, CEO of Youth Group and the UK’s Chief Youth Officer says:

“I’m excited to present the third season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ and share the motivational and honest conversations I’ve had the privilege to experience with some of Britain’s most successful business leaders, including Sebastian from The Stepstone Group,” shared Parsons. “The podcast is all about supporting the millions of young people across the UK and empowering them to achieve their goals.”

Sebastian Dettmers, Chief Executive Officer of The Stephone Group said:

“I am proud that Totaljobs will now be a partner of ‘The Duvet Flip’ for the 3rd season. Earlier this year, I guested on ‘My Duvet Flip’ and met Jack in person and was very excited by his mission: to be an inspiration and support to young people in the world of work. This fits very well with what we do at The Stepstone Group and at Totaljobs where we help to help find the right job for everyone.”

Phoebe Barter, Group Brand Director of Aviva said:

“I’m proud that Aviva will partner with My Duvet Flip for another season. The range of issues Jack and his guests speak about – from mental health and student pressures to career uncertainty and the cost of living – are really important to me and Aviva colleagues and we’re committed to helping people solve their financial puzzles. Youth Group’s research shows that three in five young people don’t know about the career advice available to them, so we’re keen to make sure the experiences of our own colleagues will go some way to help young people listening to such an inspirational podcast.”

Jack Parsons, has already earned multiple accolades, including being recognised as LinkedIn’s ‘Top Voice for Young People’ and ‘Top 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch,’ hopes that the second season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ will inspire young individuals across the UK to realize and fulfil their potential.

