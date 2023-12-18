Newbury College Music Tech students spread festive cheer with Wizzard cover

Newbury College proudly presents a festive musical treat with its latest Christmas music video, an uplifting rendition of Wizzard’s classic, “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.” The track, produced by the talented students of the Music Technology programme, with video production support from the College Marketing Department, is now available for viewing on YouTube and across the College’s social media channels.

This year’s Christmas project, spearheaded by the Music Technology students, showcases their remarkable skills in recording both the backing track and vocals. The production encapsulates the festive spirit, embodying the College’s purpose of “creating opportunities to transform lives” through practical, real-world experiences.

Adding a special twist to the video, Newbury College’s Principal and Senior Leadership Team, along with various staff and students, make special cameo appearances, bringing the entire college community together in a delightful showcase of unity and seasonal joy.

The release of this video continues a tradition at Newbury College, following previous covers of “Fairytale of New York” in 2006 and “Can’t Stop the Feeling” in 2016. Each project capturing a snapshot in time of the community at West Berkshire’s career-focused education provider.

Communications Officer and video editor, Shaun Daubney, who has been involved with all the Christmas videos to date, said:

“It’s a joy to get involved with our students applying their skills in such a creative way. This project is not only a celebration of the season but a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and encouraging practical learning experiences.”

The video is more than just a fun activity; it’s an opportunity for students to put their technical skills into practice, which is the ethos at the heart of Newbury College’s “Careers, not courses” approach.

Course Leader, Matthew Foster, said:

“It was great to work with the Music Tech students on a live brief. As a team, we recorded all the music, with the mixing processes providing students with a practical introduction to many modern sound mixing techniques. I’m looking forward to building on these skills over the next two terms as the students develop as sound engineers.”

To watch the video and join in the festive celebrations, please follow their social media pages @newburycollege and for more information about the Music Technology programme and other programmes offered at Newbury College, please visit newbury-college.ac.uk.

