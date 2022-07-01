Irish Student Entrepreneur Wins 2022 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards

Following a year-long nomination, application and pitch process, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) revealed the grand champion of its annual competition. Announced during the finale of a four-part YouTube series that posted on 30 June and has earned more than one million views, the global champion is Nick Cotter, a CEO and co-founder of Cotter Agritech, which specializes in targeted, selective treatment systems for sheep from Abbeyfeale, Ireland. Cotter learned of his victory during the final episode of a four-part mini-series called ‘Start it Up’, which was produced by the awards programme.

Cotter has been an entrepreneur from a young age, setting up his first business, Cotter Bros Firewood at age 13. In 2019, he set up a second business, Cotter Organic Lamb, which directly sells the award-winning, 100% grass-fed, organic lamb raised on his home farm in Abbeyfeale, to homeowners and local restaurants. Today, he is enrolled in University College Cork in his fourth year of law and business studies. For his successful efforts in the GSEA competition, Cotter was awarded US$40,000 from EO to invest in his business.

GSEA is the premier global competition for students who own and operate a business while attending college or university and 2022 marks the 16th year that the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) has hosted the awards. Candidates nominate their businesses through an open application process and compete against their peers worldwide in a series of local and national competitions to qualify for the GSEA Global Finals. For the 2021-2022 competition, 1,093 applications were received from students in 40 countries and six continents. 60 students advance to the global finals, leading to the top six finalists.

The first runner-up for 2022 is Mateo Bolivar, 22, from Colombia, founder of Contler, an app that improves the experience of hotel customers by allowing guests to make their requests quickly through their mobile devices. He was awarded US$16,000 for his business. The second runner-up is Smrithi Sivakumar, 22,from Coimbatore, India, founder of Shika Creations, an artisan shop selling custom, traditional and eco-friendly terracotta jewellery and home decor products. She was awarded US$10,000. The three other entrepreneurial finalists were:

Diogo Bezerra , São Paulo, Brazil – 29, founded Mais1Code, a coding school to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brazil gain the necessary skills to succeed in the tech industry, for free.

, São Paulo, Brazil – 29, founded Mais1Code, a coding school to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brazil gain the necessary skills to succeed in the tech industry, for free. Chido Dzinotyiwei , Harare, Zimbabwe– 25, founded Vambo Academy an online platform that works to preserve native and indigenous African languages and culture by helping new generations learn to speak;

, Harare, Zimbabwe– 25, founded Vambo Academy an online platform that works to preserve native and indigenous African languages and culture by helping new generations learn to speak; Shaamil Karim, Bangalore, India – 18, founded Diginoor, a marketplace where you can buy, own and sell digital art from Indian cinema.

The global finals were held in Cape Town, South Africa, where the mini-series was recorded in May. Finalists presented their businesses to two rounds of judges. The final round of judges included: Michael Ross, EO Los Angeles chapter member and Global External Engagement Committee Chair; Roberta Elizondo, GSEA 2021’s grand champion; DJ Tira, record Label Afrotainment founder and platinum-selling DJ commented.

Tira described Cotter’s business as, “A beautiful business idea that is growing from strength to strength.” Elizondo added, “We know that you have what it takes to actually make this world a better one.”

Upon finding out he had won, an elated and surprised Cotter told the judges: “It’s much more than I ever thought was possible, becoming global champion. Thank you, GSEA. For my mentor, Tyler Olson, this is for you as well. It’s for all those who know who they are. Each stage of the competition is quite intense, and you hope. It’s an incredible achievement and pure joy for me.”

One unique aspect of the judging process in these student awards is the weighting to the individual’s personal motivations and core values, ahead of their actual businesses. 70 percent of scores were calculated based on the entrepreneur him or herself, and whether they have what it takes to endure the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. The other 30 percent is based on the ingenuity and demonstrated success of their business.

Tamarin Morrell, Programme Director for the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, explained the significance behind this initiative.

“Start it Up has brought the remarkable stories of GSEA competitors to the world at a time when we can all use some optimism for the future. It’s a timely reminder that there are budding entrepreneurs who don’t see unsolvable problems, but opportunities to change the world. I am proud to be part of an organization that recognizes and supports these young and promising change-makers.”

The GSEA programme supports student entrepreneurs who require much-needed mentorship, recognition, and connections to take their businesses to the next level of success. Information about timing for 2022-2023 applications will soon be announced on the GSEA’s website and its social media networks.

