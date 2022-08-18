Jubilant return to A Level exams for St Mary’s

With an impressive 88% of grades awarded at A*/C, students, staff and parents from The Sixth at St Mary’s, Cambridge, are celebrating a resoundingly successful return to examinations – following a national three-year hiatus.

Pandemic disruption meant the Class of 22 did not sit GCSEs in 2020. Therefore, these students had their first experience of public examinations this year. As their stellar results reveal, St Mary’s Sixth Formers were well-equipped to rise to this unique challenge.

A rapid, effective shift to remote learning in 2020, paired with significant efforts to address any post-lockdown impact on learning and student wellbeing by the St Mary’s team ensured students approached A Levels with resilience and confidence, and their results reflect this:

23% A* grades

43% A*/A grades

72% A* to B grades

88% A* to C grades

This set of excellent results illustrates that St Mary’s girls seized their first opportunity to really prove their ability. Subject highlights include particularly strong performances in Art, Photography and Latin, which each had 100% of grades at A*. Computing and Further Maths also received 100% of grades at A*-A.

Looking ahead to future destinations, two students will be heading off to Oxford University, with other places secured at the likes of Imperial College London, LSE and University College London (UCL).

Robin Griffiths, Head of Sixth Form, reflects on the unique experience of the Class of 22:

“The sheer determination and resilience students have shown over the past three years has been truly inspiring. The girls leaving St Mary’s this year do so with a fantastic set of results under their belts, and an outstanding strength of character to match.”

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, added:

“I am beyond proud of our 2022 Sixth Form cohort and their incredible academic achievements. Following a three-year break from public examinations, this year gave students the chance to finally prove themselves in an exam setting after missing out on their GCSE exams. We look forward to seeing them excel in whatever they go on to do next.”

