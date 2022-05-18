Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Award-winning poet and author to receive George Sayer Fellowship from Malvern College

FE News Editor May 18, 2022
0 Comments
George Sayer Dec 1974 Malvernian
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

The award-winning poet and author behind BBC climate change drama The Trick is to receive a fellowship named in honour of a former English teacher and close friend of JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis.

Owen Sheers was due to be awarded Malvern College’s George Sayer Fellowship in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the presentation had to be postponed. It will now take place on 8 June.

George Sayer was Head of English at Malvern College from 1949 until his retirement in 1974. He lived in the town and would often entertain his friends JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis there.

Mr Sayer, who went on to pen a biography of Lewis, is said to have persuaded Tolkien not to burn his manuscript of The Lord of the Rings when the author was losing faith in the novel. 

Mr Sayer died in 2005. Malvern College launched the George Sayer Fellowship in his honour in 2018.

Mr Sheers’ first novel, Resistance, was translated into 10 languages and adapted into a film. The Dust Diaries, his Zimbabwean non-fiction narrative, won the Welsh Book of the Year. 

His awards for poetry and drama include the Somerset Maugham Award for Skirrid Hill, The Hay Festival Poetry Medal and the Welsh Book of the Year for Pink Mist and the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award for his play The Two Worlds of Charlie F

His second novel, I Saw A Man, was published by Faber & Faber in 2015. In October 2021 his climate change drama The Trick was broadcast on BBC One in the run up to COP 26 and was recently part of PBS’s Earth Day coverage in the US.

Dr Bradley Wells, Head of Academic Scholarship at Malvern College said:

“We are delighted to finally be welcoming Owen Sheers to Malvern as recipient of the George Sayer Fellowship. The purpose of the Fellowship is to benefit our local community and the pupils at Malvern College and local senior schools by offering an enriched academic insight that honours George’s literary and intellectual legacy.

“Owen’s rich body of work makes him the ideal recipient.”

On the evening of 8 June, Mr Sheers will present the George Sayer Fellowship Lecture, entitled On Voice and Other Voices at the school’s Rogers Theatre. Admission is free but tickets must be booked in advance. They are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/malverncollege

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this