Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy Unveils in Iconic Pryce Jones Building: A Stylish New Chapter Begins

Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy is set to launch this year, bringing cutting-edge fashion education to the iconic Pryce Jones Building, a site steeped in rich garment-making history. Aspiring fashion designers and adults seeking to upskill will now have the chance to craft their own runway-ready designs with guidance from industry professionals.

This vibrant new Academy will be located in the Royal Welsh Warehouse, also known as the Pryce Jones Building, this historic site has played host to fashion legends like Laura Ashley and Pryce Jones, who pioneered garment production in the region. The Fashion Academy aims to carry this prestigious legacy forward.

The Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy will offer a range of part-time courses, including sewing, machining, and surface pattern design, for adults looking to enter or advance in the fashion world. Additionally, it will host students from Newtown College’s Level 3 Sustainable Fashion program, blending sustainable practices with creative design.

Why Choose Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy?

For those pursuing a career in fashion, the Academy will provide unparalleled access to a network of employers and professional training. Taught by experienced Newtown College instructors, the courses will equip students with both hands-on design skills and the essential business knowledge needed to thrive in the industry.

The Academy will undergo a complete renovation of the ground floor of the Pryce Jones Building, transforming the space with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities designed to inspire the next generation of fashion innovators.

It has received £526,603 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). The award was made by the Powys SPF Local Partnership Board, under its People and Skills theme, with the aim of developing the sustainable fashion sector and continuing Newtown’s textile legacy.

The partnership board is supported by Powys County Council’s Economy and Climate Service.

Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Newtown Councillor David Selby, recently visited the building said:

‘’I am thrilled to see this iconic building taking on a new lease of life as the home of the Newtown Fashion and Textiles Academy. It’s a fantastic opportunity to nurture the talent of our young people and keep the rich heritage of textiles alive in our community. This academy will not only inspire the next generation of designers but also strengthen our local economy and creative industry.”

Gemma Charnock, Vice Principal: Corporate & Group Company Secretary, NPTC Group of Colleges, expressed her enthusiasm:

“We are excited to launch the Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy. This is a game-changer for our community. It will fuse the creative, technical, and business aspects of the fashion industry, ensuring our students are fully prepared for their careers.”

There will be an official launch event on Wednesday, 4th December, for an unforgettable evening celebrating fashion in style. Guests will enjoy a special exhibition by the Laura Ashley Foundation, witness stunning runway designs from our talented students from Newtown College, and hear from inspiring guest speakers.

More information about the Fashion & Textiles Academy and how to apply for courses at Newtown College can be found on the links below.