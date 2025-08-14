NHS Careers Collaboration with Youth Employment UK

In collaboration with NHS England, Youth Employment UK has launched a suite of new resources for young people to discover more about the vital roles in demand in the NHS.

When discussing the collaboration, NHS England’s apprenticeship team said,

“We are delighted to be working with Youth Employment UK and our esteemed sponsors on this exciting project to ensure that NHS Careers Advice & Guidance is free and accessible to all young people, particularly those from underserved communities or schools without dedicated careers support. With 350 careers available in the NHS, we recognise we need to engage the future talent pipeline to meet our workforce needs.”

Supported by City & Guilds, Gateway Qualifications, NCFE, NOCN Group and OAL, the NHS, Health and Science Careers Hub was created to inspire and inform. It provides much-needed information to young people about clinical and non-clinical roles, answering commonly asked questions, highlighting real apprentice stories, and explaining the skills needed to succeed in each role.

Youth Employment UK’s online courses have also been updated with a brand new ‘Explore Careers in…’ course, where users can virtually explore key NHS careers, all while tracking their learning in tailored workbooks for key stages 3 and 4.

The initiative comes as the NHS faces growing demand for its services and a pressing need to develop its future workforce.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:

“As a specialist awarding organisation in health and social care, we understand the complexity of roles in the NHS and the need for greater awareness of vocational pathways. To ensure we have the right skills to meet future healthcare needs, we must help more young people to take their first steps towards a rewarding career and address the ever-increasing demand for NHS services.”

Fabienne Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Gateway Qualifications, said,

“We’re proud to support this initiative, which helps young people explore the wide range of careers available in the NHS, where demand is high and opportunities are diverse. By building their confidence and skills, we’re investing in a future workforce that is skilled, informed and motivated to make a difference – and ready for careers in clinical roles, digital careers and essential support services.”

Discussing the need to ensure high-quality skills that improve care standards in the health sector, Graham Hasting-Evans, NOCN Group Chief Executive, said

“NOCN Group is delighted to support this important initiative with Youth Employment UK. By providing high-quality skills solutions that elevate standards across the caring professions, we’re helping young people take confident steps toward meaningful careers in the NHS and wider healthcare sector.”

City & Guilds cemented their support as a sponsor of the project, saying,

“City & Guilds are proud to support this vital careers campaign for the NHS. We recognise that the NHS is one of our most valuable assets, and it is right that we should support this campaign to ensure that young people are signposted towards what is arguably the largest employment network in the UK. It is also right that we should highlight just how broad employment and career options are within the NHS estate. A future with a sustainable and effective NHS is good for people, places and all our future health and financial wellbeing.”

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of OAL, shared her ongoing support of the initiative, stating,

“Occupational Awards Limited is proud to support the NHS Health and Sciences Careers Hub developed by Youth Employment UK. This initiative directly aligns with our commitment to high-quality training and assessment. By supporting this resource, we’re helping to raise awareness of the diverse career opportunities available in the NHS and reinforcing the value of robust, industry-led assessment in preparing young people for the workforce.”

Through this collaborative effort, Youth Employment UK, NHS England, and their sponsors are investing in the skills, aspirations, and opportunities to sustain the NHS and equip the future workforce with vital information in a youth-friendly way.

The virtual course and NHS, Health and Science Careers Hub are now live, offering tools and guidance to help young people discover their place in one of the UK’s most vital and diverse workforces.