Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

North Yorkshire school receives funding from Esh Construction and YORhub

Owen July 11, 2022
0 Comments

Sporting facilities at a North Yorkshire school have improved substantially following a generous donation from Esh Construction and framework operator, YORhub.  

Filey School, located in the Yorkshire coast town of Filey, received a new and improved competition-standard long and triple jump pit which was previously in poor condition.

The school has also been provided with new athletics and dance equipment, and a defibrillator which will serve the local area. The defibrillator is registered with The Circuit UK so that emergency services are aware of its location.

The donation was made as a result of Esh Construction’s work on the Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme which was delivered by its civil engineering division on behalf of Scarborough Council.

Ms Britton, Interim Headteacher at Filey School, said: “The generous donations have been very much appreciated by our pupils who continue to use the improved facilities to improve their sporting talents. We are very grateful indeed.”

Michael Sherrard, Contracts Manager at Esh Construction, said: “Here at Esh we are enthusiastic about supporting our local communities. It has been a pleasure to work alongside YORhub on yet another successful project, improving facilities and making a difference for the students at Filey School.”

Esh pledged the funding as part of its commitment to YORhub’s, YOR4Good Fund, a community grant initiative which supports economic regeneration projects through schemes awarded through the YORhub construction frameworks.

The Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme was required to protect 739 homes and non-residential properties in the area from future flooding. It will also help to protect Filey School which is the town’s only secondary school, as well as the Scarborough to Hull railway line, and two access roads.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Owen

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this