North Yorkshire school receives funding from Esh Construction and YORhub

Sporting facilities at a North Yorkshire school have improved substantially following a generous donation from Esh Construction and framework operator, YORhub.

Filey School, located in the Yorkshire coast town of Filey, received a new and improved competition-standard long and triple jump pit which was previously in poor condition.

The school has also been provided with new athletics and dance equipment, and a defibrillator which will serve the local area. The defibrillator is registered with The Circuit UK so that emergency services are aware of its location.

The donation was made as a result of Esh Construction’s work on the Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme which was delivered by its civil engineering division on behalf of Scarborough Council.

Ms Britton, Interim Headteacher at Filey School, said: “The generous donations have been very much appreciated by our pupils who continue to use the improved facilities to improve their sporting talents. We are very grateful indeed.”

Michael Sherrard, Contracts Manager at Esh Construction, said: “Here at Esh we are enthusiastic about supporting our local communities. It has been a pleasure to work alongside YORhub on yet another successful project, improving facilities and making a difference for the students at Filey School.”

Esh pledged the funding as part of its commitment to YORhub’s, YOR4Good Fund, a community grant initiative which supports economic regeneration projects through schemes awarded through the YORhub construction frameworks.

The Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme was required to protect 739 homes and non-residential properties in the area from future flooding. It will also help to protect Filey School which is the town’s only secondary school, as well as the Scarborough to Hull railway line, and two access roads.

Published in