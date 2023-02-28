NORWEGIAN INCLUSIVE LEARNING STUDENTS VISIT WEST LONDON COLLEGE

Teacher Turid Evensen and student Malin Aleksandra Jensen making free waffles for West London College staff and students

A delegation of ten Norwegian inclusive learning students and their teachers visited West London College this week (6 – 10 February 2023) on an exchange trip funded by Erasmus+. As well as seeing the London sights and experiencing British culture, the students carried out work experience and attended classes with West London College students.

The four inclusive learning students: Daniel Tiller Thoresen, Rikke Viktoria Wego, Malin Aleksandra Jensen and Emil Bjaanes Kristoffersen arrived with three teachers, two apprentices and the Head of Inclusive Learning on Sunday (5 February 2023).

The group stayed in an apartment they had rented for their London trip. The first big difference they noticed was how busy London is compared to their hometowns of Lier and Drammen.

Daniel said: “The buses and tube trains are very crowded here. We are not used to this in Norway.”

On Monday the Norwegian students enjoyed a pizza party with West London College inclusive learning students

Pizza Party at West London College

Malin said: “I am making lots of new friends. Everyone is very excited when I tell them I am from Norway.”

The Norwegian students study Retail at their upper secondary school, Lier VGS, which has a strong focus on vocational education and routes to employment.

The students spent Tuesday gaining work experience at Delta Hotels by Marriott Heathrow. Daniel worked in the food and beverage section, Rikke Viktoria worked in the fitness centre and she also worked at Kensington Library. Emil worked in the kitchen, and Malin (pictured above right) worked in the housekeeping department.

David Loughery (centre) with the Norwegian Exchange Students

On Wednesday (8 February 2023), Turid, Daniel, Emil and Malin took over the POD, an outdoor kitchen in the Hammersmith and Fulham College Piazza. At lunchtime, everyone was treated to free waffles topped with a speciality Norwegian cheese, which is sweet and creamy or chocolate and caramel toppings.

Free Waffles Served from The Pod in the Piazza

The students wore Marius patterned sweaters for their trip, which Malin is wearing in the picture at the top and Daniel is wearing in the picture above. Marius is considered an icon of Norwegian design. The sweaters are symbolic of the outdoor activities Norwegians love, such as hiking and skiing.

Daniel boxing in the gym with Elin Johanne Skibenes Aas

Head of Inclusive Learning at Lier Upper Secondary School, Elin Johanne Skibenes Aas, said: “It was wonderful for the Norwegian students to visit London, and it is important for exchange visits to be fully inclusive and offer equal opportunities for everyone.”

West London College Head of Inclusive Learning Janet Lucitt-Canavan and Inclusive Learning teacher David Loughery were part of the team who visited Norway to set up the exchange visit and inclusive learning partnership projects.

David said: “It was a fantastic experience to exchange resources and ideas.

It was very eye-opening to see how far ahead some of their sustainability projects were. We want to aim for these too and to provide the different work placements on offer.

Janet said: “For the future, we hope that West London College inclusive learning students will be able to visit Norway.”

Thank you note from the Norwegian Students

If you are interested in a course in inclusive learning, visit the link and apply: https://www.wlc.ac.uk/courses/inclusive-learning

Notes

Erasmus+ is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe. To find out more about Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps co-creation process, visit the link below:

Implementation guidelines – Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps Inclusion and Diversity Strategy | Erasmus+ (europa.eu)

