Not-for-profit EPAO the first to offer free PARS to all apprentices completing their Apprenticeship.

Not-for-profit End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) Occupational Awards Limited (OAL), is the first to offer all apprentices completing their EPA with them the opportunity to have their fees for the new Post Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme (PARS) completely covered.

The scheme, set up by the Association of Apprentices (AoA) and the Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE), recently opened for applications. PARS offers a new form of professional recognition to qualified apprentices for which they receive a certificate and post-nominal designation (CSA, CAA, CHA, or CGA).

Jan Richardson-Wilde, Chief Executive of OAL, said:

“As a founding partner of the AoA, we’re thrilled to support this new scheme aimed at elevating the value and recognition of Apprenticeships, while empowering apprentices to enhance their employability in today’s competitive job market.

“We’re committed to creating a lasting social impact, and we believe this initiative aligns perfectly with that mission. However, it’s crucial that access remains equitable, ensuring that apprentices from all backgrounds and circumstances can benefit from this opportunity, which is why we have opened it up to all apprentices, completing at all levels with OAL.

“Our goal is to provide as many individuals as possible with transformative learning experiences that can shape their careers and enrich their lives. The PARS initiative is key to recognising the achievements of apprentices and giving their hard work the recognition it deserves.”

Sarah Drew, Operations Director, CIFE, said:

“Professional Recognition reinforces parity for the apprenticeship route as a vital, credible and trusted pathway and we’re thrilled that the enthusiasm for PARS is so encouraging when there has never been a more critical time for technical and professional skills. The commitment and generosity of Occupational Awards (OAL) in providing this bursary will help many more qualified apprentices to benefit from professional recognition, and we’re delighted that they have chosen to support PARS.”

Emily Rock, CEO, Association of Apprentices, said:

‘We’re delighted to see OAL, one of AoA’s founding partners, commit to supporting all their apprentices to apply for the PARS award. This is fantastic support for helping apprentices to achieve the professional recognition they deserve and true commitment to investing in their learners’ futures’.

Apprenticeships offer learners much more than just a qualification; they foster essential personal and professional growth. Key skills such as confidence in the workplace, effective time management when handling conflicting priorities, and a deep understanding of industry processes are unique to the apprenticeship experience.

This is where PARS plays a crucial role. It recognises the transformative growth apprentices undergo and helps to showcase the valuable skills they develop. Apprentices can highlight the capabilities they bring as an employee and demonstrate the development and growth they experience throughout their journey. PARS provides an invaluable platform to ensure that these skills are properly recognised.

The fees towards these post-nominals range from £40 – £75 from Level 2 to Level 7. The OAL bursary is available for eligible PARS applicants who have completed their apprenticeship in the UK with OAL and be in possession of their official apprenticeship completion certificate.