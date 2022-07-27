Nottingham College becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

The Society for Education and Training (SET) is delighted to welcome Nottingham College as a its newest Corporate Partner.

The agreement will see 150 teaching staff at the College become members of SET, the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). The partnership, which began earlier this month (July 2022), means staff will benefit from a valuable range of professional development opportunities including access to exclusive content, research, webinars, events and discounts.

Announcing the partnership, Ruth Perry of Nottingham College, said:

“We are very excited to join the Society for Education and Training as a Corporate Partner, investing in our practitioners and their professional development is a top priority at Nottingham college. We are keen to invest in Advanced Teacher Status (ATS) supporting our practitioners to continually develop their practice and innovate. This is part of our commitment to an unrelenting focus on continually improving the quality of teaching and learning for our students and sharing best practice across the organisation.”

SET is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE). As new SET members, the team at Nottingham College will be joining the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers.

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Nottingham College as a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training.

Our partnership provides teaching staff with access to a host of expertise and resources as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

Published in