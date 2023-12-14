NRC Highlights Career Opportunities in TV & Film Industry

Every year the TV and film industry in Northern Ireland pumps millions of pounds directly into the economy, creating variety of interesting career opportunities.

One of the least well-known but nonetheless vital aspects of this rapidly-expanding sector is production accountancy. To highlight the alternative opportunities for anyone interested in a career in accountancy, business or media, Northern Regional College hosted a one-day event at its Newtownabbey campus so that students could hear directly from people who have carved out a successful career in production accountancy.

Funded by Northern Ireland Screen, the national screen agency for Northern Ireland, the event was co-ordinated by Michael J. Kilpatrick of the Production Guild and Stephen Price, College Curriculum Project Lead. Among those present were students from Northern Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, Cambridge House, Cullybackey College and Queens University.

Welcoming the students, Christine Brown, Northern Regional College Vice Principal for Teaching and Learning, said it was both timely and important event:

“The costs involved in TV and film productions are enormous, but few people understand the complex financial planning that goes on behind the scenes of every single production.

“Financial and production planners have a vital role to play to ensure that productions are completed within budget. There are many exciting career opportunities in this specialist area and the good news for students is that there is a skills shortage in this very area, creating the potential for exciting careers,” she said.

Guest speakers included Alice Dawson, whose credits include St.Trinian’s and The Mummy; Ruby Avards, whose credits include The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Wonder Woman; Michael J Kilpatrick whose credits include Game of Thrones and How To Train Your Dragon and David McConnell, Education and Careers Manager with Northern Ireland Screen.

Published in