NRC – Part-time Study Can Enhance Employability and Career Progression

A part time student at Northern Regional College has been shortlisted for a prestigious CIPD (Chartered Institute of Professional Development) award. CIPD is the professional body for HR and people development.

Eimear Duffy, who is originally from Monaghan and now lives in Belfast, has been short-listed for the CIPD NI Best HR Student award, one of the 11 award categories. The winners will be announced at a glittering gala evening in the Titanic Belfaston Thursday 12 October.

Eimear, who is a business graduate has been working with industry leading IT recycling company Vyta as part of their dynamic People Department, while studying for her CIPD qualification.

She has now completed the Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management (CIPD) at the College in Ballymena. The part-time course, which is accredited by CIPD and completed over one academic year, is aimed at developing skills and knowledge so students can develop a successful career in the profession.

Eimear admitted that she was surprised but delighted to be shortlisted for the Best HR Student award.

She said: “During my time with Vyta I have been exposed to multiple exciting projects and new experiences within the People profession. It was great to have Vyta’s continual support over the last year in completing the Level 5 Associated Diploma in People Management (CIPD) This will be invaluable as I move on to the next stage in my career.”

Congratulating Eimear on making the CIPD NI awards shortlist Una Walsh, Course Co-ordinator for Level 5 CIPD at the College’s Ballymena campus, said:

“People are the biggest asset of any business and, as the world of work and work practices continue to evolve, HR will play a key role in managing change in organisations. The CIPD awards are an excellent platform for sharing good practice and they inspire and encourage our students to achieve.

“Candidates had to demonstrate the practical application of at they had learn in the classroom by showing how they had contributed to an HRM or HRD initiative or project that had benefited their employer.”

She continued: “The Level 5 associate course is delivered part time over an academic year and requires a big commitment from students who are holding down full time jobs so it’s great to see that Eimear’s hard work and commitment has been recognised.”

Vyta is a leading secure IT recycling business and one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing businesses. It collects, refurbishes, recycles and resells retired IT equipment and, as the corporate world strives to meet sustainability targets and comply with data regulations, there has been a huge growth in the demand for its services. Earlier this year, to support Vyta’s rapid growth, the company announced a £5.6M investment package to create 100 new jobs by 2025 across its three sites in Mallusk, Dublin and Essex.

The Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management (CIPD) is one of many part-time personal development courses offered by Northern Regional College. Part-time study can enhance employability and career progression. We are still accepting applications for all of our part-time courses starting in September. For information on how to apply, visit www.nrc.ac.uk.

