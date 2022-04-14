NUS Scotland welcomes free tuition for Ukrainian students

NUS Scotland President Matt Crilly has today welcomed the Scottish Government announcement extending free tuition to students who have had to leave Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

The Scottish Government has also announced a £1 million International Students’ Emergency Fund for any international student that finds themselves in hardship as a result of conflict or persecution in their home country, which will be available to support continuing Ukrainian students in Scotland.

NUS Scotland President Matt Crilly said:

“We welcome this announcement from the Scottish Government, which will ensure students who have had to leave Ukraine can study in Scotland.

“Our places of education should always be safe havens for all those affected by war and persecution – this is a practical step towards this vision. A vision that stands in stark contrast to the Home Office’s horrible hostile environment policy.

“We have watched in horror as events unfold in Ukraine. NUS Scotland extends our solidarity to the Ukrainian people and all students around the world affected by war, colonialism and militarism – and will continue to work internationally to build a better world through education.”

