Oaklands College Announces Partnership with Brocket Hall for Oaklands Wolves Golf Academy

Oaklands College is delighted to announce a new partnership with Brocket Hall, one of the UK’s most distinguished golf venues, to deliver the Oaklands Wolves Golf Academy.

This collaboration marks an exciting development for the College’s expanding sports provision, further strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality pathways for aspiring athletes. The new Academy will offer student-athletes the opportunity to combine academic study with elite golf training in an exceptional environment, enabling them to pursue both educational and sporting ambitions simultaneously.

The partnership will see students benefit from high-quality coaching delivered at Brocket Hall’s renowned facilities, which are recognised nationally for their outstanding standards and professional environment. The Academy will operate across the academic year in three dedicated eight-week coaching blocks, ensuring a consistent and structured approach to player development from September through to June. This carefully planned programme will allow learners to build technical ability, improve performance, and develop a deeper understanding of the game over time.

Through this initiative, students will gain access to professional-level coaching from golfing experts, alongside the use of Brocket Hall’s facilities that are widely recognised for their excellence. This integrated approach reinforces Oaklands College’s commitment to providing outstanding opportunities that support both sporting achievement and academic progression. By combining classroom learning with practical elite-level training, students will benefit from a truly holistic educational experience.

Oaklands College will lead on student experience, pastoral support, and strength and conditioning, ensuring that each learner receives a well-rounded experience during their time on programme. This support will help students thrive both on and off the course, developing resilience, discipline, and confidence. Brocket Hall will be responsible for delivering coaching sessions, as well as maintaining the highest standards of safeguarding, health and safety, and operational provision at its facilities.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to inspire and develop the next generation of golfers, while opening up potential future pathways, including apprenticeships and higher education opportunities at Oaklands. It also creates valuable opportunities for students to explore careers within the wider sports and golf industries.

Annie Brewster, Chairman of the GOLFA programme at Brocket Hall said “both Oaklands College and Brocket Hall share the same ambition to see young people discover the joys of being physically active and to reach their potential and ambition in their chosen sport.

It is a delight, therefore, to witness this perfect partnership of the new Oaklands Wolves Golf Academy at Brocket Hall. The Ryder Cup started in St Albans so who knows how many future champions might be created from Oaklands. I look forward to meeting the new students in September and will be keenly watching their progress.”

This partnership further strengthens Oaklands College’s reputation as a leading provider of sport and education, offering students the opportunity to pursue their passion while preparing for successful futures. Through initiatives such as this, the College continues to create meaningful opportunities that empower learners to achieve excellence in every aspect of their development.