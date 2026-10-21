OCU Group Joins Buckinghamshire College Group as Cornerstone Employer to Inspire Future Civil Engineers

Buckinghamshire College Group is strengthening its links between the classroom and the construction industry, with infrastructure and energy specialist OCU Group becoming the latest Cornerstone Employer to support its T Level in Civil Engineering.

As a utilities and energy transition contractor, OCU Group is committed to innovation, sustainability and delivering positive impact within the communities it serves.

The announcement comes during T Level Week, a national celebration of the two-year technical qualifications that combine classroom learning with industry experience. The week highlights the positive impact T Levels are having on students, employers and local economies across the country.

The partnership will support students studying the T Level in Civil Engineering by providing opportunities to engage with industry and gain insight into the sector as they prepare for future careers in civil engineering and infrastructure.

Building on an established relationship, OCU Group has already welcomed seven Buckinghamshire College Group students on industry placements this year. Through its role as a Cornerstone Employer, the company will now further strengthen its involvement, supporting the development of local talent and helping to inspire the next generation of engineers.

As a Cornerstone Employer, OCU Group will work closely with the College to help shape and deliver industry-led education. This includes supporting curriculum development, hosting industry placements, delivering workshops and masterclasses, providing live project briefs, sharing industry insight and supporting staff development to ensure teaching reflects current industry practice.

Jenny Craig, Principal and Chief Executive of Buckinghamshire College Group, said:

“We are delighted to welcome OCU Group as a Cornerstone Employer for our T Level in Civil Engineering. Partnerships like this are essential in ensuring our students gain the knowledge, skills and experiences that employers value.

“OCU Group’s commitment to developing talent and delivering positive community impact aligns closely with our mission to prepare students for successful careers and meet the future skills needs of the region.”

Ian Harper, Executive Director for Business Development at Buckinghamshire College Group, added:

“Working in partnership with employers such as OCU Group ensures our curriculum remains relevant and responsive to industry needs. Their involvement will help provide students with meaningful insight into a sector that plays a vital role in the UK’s infrastructure and economic growth. We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with OCU Group and look forward to expanding opportunities for our learners.”

Rachel Groves, Stakeholder and Social Value Manager at OCU Group, said:

“At OCU Group, we are committed to investing in people and creating opportunities that make a lasting difference in our communities. Becoming a Cornerstone Employer with Buckinghamshire College Group reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of engineers and infrastructure professionals.

“Having already supported seven students on placement this year, we have seen first-hand the enthusiasm and potential of Buckinghamshire College Group learners. We look forward to building on this partnership and continuing to support students as they prepare for careers in the industry.”

Buckinghamshire College Group continues to work closely with leading employers to ensure students develop the skills, confidence and experience needed for successful careers. Through partnerships such as this, the College strengthens its role as a key provider of technical and professional education in the region.