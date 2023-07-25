Ofsted recognises Stanmore College as ‘Good’

…friendly and inclusive, and where learners develop confidence and demonstrate respectful behaviour #Stanmore #OfstedGood @stanmorecollege

Stanmore College is celebrating their Ofsted rating of ‘Good’ following their recent Ofsted Inspection in April 2023. ‘Good’ ratings were achieved in eight areas and the College was also acknowledged as contributing towards meeting skills needs in the region under the new enhanced Ofsted Inspection.

Eleven inspectors closely examined the College’s provision. Inspection areas centred on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships, provision for learners with high needs and overall effectiveness at previous inspection.

Annette Cast, Principal of Stanmore College said:

“Our governors and every member of staff should feel proud of the part they have played. To receive the external recognition of the determination and energy invested into providing high quality education and meeting the needs of our community is fantastic. Feedback such as ‘learners develop confidence’, ‘have opportunities to develop interests and talents,’ ‘feel safe because of the calm and orderly environment’ and demonstrate ‘high levels of respectful behaviour towards their teachers and each other’ is a fantastic accolade and one that we are highly committed to.”

Inspectors also praised the college for the role played in ‘adapting subject curricula to meet the needs of the communities served.’

Stanmore College’s governors, staff and students are all delighted that students feel safe, enjoy learning at the College and feel well-equipped with the right skills and qualifications to enter the world of work with confidence.

Colleges such as Stanmore contribute to the community and change lives; the successes of students and the dedication of staff, governors and stakeholders, including employers and industry specialists who work alongside contributing to Curriculum design and offering valuable work placements, is inspirational.

Highlights of the report included feedback that Stanmore College offers courses that meet the needs and aspirations of learners and the local community and that most learners thrive and make progress in line with, and in some cases ahead of, their peers.

Unsurprisingly the end of term included a celebratory event in recognition of the above following receipt of the formal report.

Published in