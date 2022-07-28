Outstanding achievements recognised at London Learning Consortium’s (LLC) Annual Award Ceremony

London Learning Consortium’s Annual Award Celebration event took place on Friday, 22nd of July, in order to recognise the achievements and celebrate the success of our learners, employers, partners, community grants providers, referrals, tutors, and staff during the Academic Year 2021/22.

Guests at the Braithwaite Hall in Croydon

Everyone attended the ceremony face to face last week to celebrate their achievements. The event ran virtually during the pandemic. The ceremony took place at the Braithwaite Hall in Croydon. This year, LLC introduced 9 award categories. The categories were LLC Teacher of the Year, Subcontracting Partner of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Adult Learner of the Year, Employer of the Year, Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year, Young Learner of the Year, Referral Partner of the Year and LLC Team Member of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, John Hoare, Vice-Chair of LLCs Board of Non-Executive Directors, said: “Through its dedicated staff, tutors and partners, London Learning Consortium aims to assist its learners to cope with the world of work and for their future”.

The Worshipful Civic Mayor of Croydon, Cllr Alisa Flemming speaking at LLC’s Annual Award Ceremony

Stephen Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer, London Learning Consortium, said: “Our work together has demonstrated to me the faith we have in the offer that we provide for Londoners and each other as a staff team. Our various adult and young people programmes such as Adult Education, Community Grants, Traineeships and Apprenticeships enabled us to do our work”.

There were several special guests and speakers that joined the event: The Worshipful Civic Mayor of Croydon, Cllr Alisa Flemming, Labour Member of Parliament for Croydon Central, Sarah Jones, Senior Manager, Programme Delivery at GLA, Laura Dubeck and Headteacher of Hollydale Primary School, Reema Reid.

LLC Annual Award Categories:

Adult Learner of the Year

Winner: Lucy Shelvey

Young Learner of the Year

Winner: Mohammed Sakil Uddin

Sakil Uddin receives Young Learner of the Year Award from Headteacher of Hollydale Primary School, Reema Reid.

Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Mark Dukes

LLC Team Member of the Year

Winner: Terry Kwok

Terry Kwok receives LLC Team Member of the Year Award from Labour Member of Parliament for Croydon Central, Sarah Jones.

Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Providers of the Year

Winner: Grace Eyre Foundation – Coast to Capital

Grace Eyre Foundation receives Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Providers of the Year from Andy Wilson (LLC Board Member).

LLC Teacher of the Year

Winner: Avis Blair

Avis Blair receives LLC Teacher of the Year Award from Ernesto Argenio (LLF Trustee).

Subcontracting Partner of the Year

Winner: OrganicLea

Debbie Ladds from OrganicLea receives Subcontracting Partner of the Year Award from Stephen Jeffery (LLC CEO).

Referral Partner of the Year

Winner: Connor Nevard – Employer & Partnership Support for Lambeth and Southwark DWP

Connor Nevard receives Referral Partner of the Year Award from Billy Smith (DV8 Sussex Board Member).

Employer of the Year

Winner: Atinuke Ekundayo-Kehinde – Optimism Supported Housing

Atinuke Ekundayo-Kehinde receives Employer of the Year Award from Jermaine Sterling (LLC Board Member).

Congratulations once again to all the winners and nominees! We are proud of all our learners for working hard on improving their skills. A big thank you to all our stakeholders, partners, tutors, and team members for the hard work and for supporting our learners to help them achieve their full potential.

LLC Team Members at the Annual Award Ceremony

For more information about LLC, please visit our website: https://www.londonlc.org.uk/

