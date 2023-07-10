Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Oxford Business College win Community Excellence of the Year Award

FE News Editor July 10, 2023
0 Comments

Oxford Business College have been named winners of the prestigious Nachural Summer Business Dinner & Awards 2023, attended by movers and shakers from the West Midlands Business sector that included guest of honour billionaire founder of Poundland, Steve Smith.

Oxford Business College, globally recognised as the UK’s fastest growing private business college with campuses in Oxford, London, Slough and Nottingham were presented with the award at the gala black-tie dinner held at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Friday 7th July.

Winning the Nachural Community Award category adds to the college’s impressive collection of accolades and notable recognitions that include philanthropic activities helping to underpin their commitment to the communities they serve.

Reflecting on their achievement, Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“I am immensely delighted to accept this prestigious award on behalf of Oxford Business College. For years, we have been relentless in our efforts to empower underprivileged individuals through education, and it fills me with great pride to see our collective impact recognised.

This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team, who wholeheartedly embraced the college’s vision to make a difference. Thank you to everyone involved for their unwavering support and belief in our mission to transform lives and uplift communities.”

Published in: Education
FE News Editor

